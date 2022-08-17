These birria tacos were so popular they’ve now launched a new restaurant of their own

Lawrence Barbecue created a monster, and its name was birria.

The Boxyard RTP barbecue joint is best known for its new school take on wood-smoked traditions. But its weekly specials of brisket birria tacos became so popular they had to be taken off the menu.

The solution, as it often is, turned out to be more tacos.

Lawrence Barbecue owner Jake Wood announced this week he’s launching a spin-off taqueria devoted to those beloved birria tacos.

The new concept, Leroy’s Tacos n Beers will join Lawrence and its sister Lagoon Bar in Boxyard RTP, eyeing an opening early next year.

Wood has said the birria tacos became so popular they would tie up the Lawrence flattop for an hour and a half, as the folded cheesy tortillas were griddled and crisped to order.

“We had to take the tacos away,” Wood said late last year. “We were turning into a taco shop.”

Now that taco shop will become a reality.

Look for Leroy’s pop ups around the Triangle while the restaurant is put together, with the first one slated for Oct. 9. That event will be a collaboration with the Peachland sensation Jon G’s Barbecue and held at Trophy’s Maywood location.