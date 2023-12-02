Birmingham's 52-yard touchdown pass beats Del Norte on final play of bowl game

Birmingham's Peyton Waters, center, tries to outjump Del Norte defenders for a Hail Mary pass in the final seconds of the Division 3-AA regional bowl game Friday night. (Craig Weston)

Miracle.

It's not an embellishment to use that word to describe how Birmingham High won its CIF Division 3-AA regional bowl game 30-28 on Friday night against Del Norte in San Diego.

"I don't think a lot of people believe what happened," Birmingham coach Jim Rose said.

On the final play of the game, Birmingham had the ball on its 48-yard line while trailing 28-24. Quarterback Kingston Tisdell avoided the rush, stepped forward and launched a pass down the middle of the field. It went off the hands of Peyton Waters and landed in the hands of Devyn Jackson, who ran it in for a game-winning touchdown so stunning that Tisdell stayed on the turf afterward trying to comprehend what he had seen.

"That's our guys making plays," Tisdell said.

Birmimgham High's Devyn Jackson (right) catches a tipped pass off the hands of teammate Peyton Waters (left) during the final minute of the CIF Division 3-AA regional bowl game Friday night. (Craig Weston)

Birmingham (12-2), the City Section Open Division champion, appeared headed to defeat after a pass fell incomplete on fourth down with 2:32 left.

Del Norte took over at the Birmingham 39-yard line, but a missed 45-yard field goal with 28 seconds left provided Birmingham with one final opportunity. The Patriots took over on the 20 with no timeouts.

Tisdell completed passes of 15 and 17 yards. He killed the clock by throwing the ball into the turf with four seconds left. The only play left was to try to connect with Waters, the reigning City player of the year, who made a one-handed touchdown grab in the third quarter. Del Norte made sure he was covered.

Then came the deflection that turned into a touchdown.

"He basically tipped it to me," Jackson said. "I stayed focused."

"That was a miracle," Rose said.

Asked about the ending, Jackson said, "It's very shocking."

Tisdale completed 15 of 34 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Through 13 games, he has yet to throw an interception. He gets one more, a state championship game, next weekend against Acalanes at a date and site to be determined Sunday.

Both teams scored on their opening possessions. Birmingham got a 15-yard touchdown catch from Maynor Morales on fourth down and Del Notre received a two-yard touchdown run from Anthony Mattar to start the second quarter. Birmingham went up 10-7 on a 27-yard field goal from Andy Bailon. Del Norte took a 14-10 halftime lead when quarterback Jack Schneider connected on a 64-yard pass play to Tyler Becker.

Story continues

Birmingham took a 24-21 lead with 10 minutes left on Jomar Adams' 11-yard touchdown catch. But the Patriots received a 15-yard penalty for celebrating. That enabled Ty Olsen of Del Norte to return the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and a 28-24 lead.

Birmingham never led again until the crazy final play.

Dredon Fowles, filling in for an injured Ronnell Hewitt, rushed for 125 yards in 26 carries.

"It was a great game," Rose said.

Afterward, Rose gathered his players around and ended by saying, "Let's win state."

Sign up for the L.A. Times SoCal high school sports newsletter to get scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.