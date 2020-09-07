Birmingham stabbings: Man, 27, arrested on suspicion of murder

A police officer and vehicles at a cordon in Irving Street in Birmingham after a number of people were stabbed in the city: PA Wire/PA Images

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a series of stabbings in Birmingham city centre.

The string of knife attacks left one dead and seven injured in the city centre.

West Midlands Police said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in the Selly Oak area of Birmingham at around 4am on Monday.

He is being held after a 23-year-old man suffered fatal injuries in one of the knife attacks. A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, who suffered serious stab wounds, remain in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

Police declared a major incident following the rampage which lasted some 90 minutes in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday.

View photos Forensic officers at the scene of the stabbing (REUTERS) More

West Midlands Police had launched a massive manhunt for a sole male attacker, and yesterday released CCTV footage of a man they said was wanted on suspicion of murder.

Following the arrest, Birmingham Police Commander Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said: “Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes.

“We issued CCTV footage of the suspect and had a strong response from the public. I’d like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and who provided information to the investigation.

“One line of inquiry ultimately led us to an address in the Selly Oak area this morning where a man was arrested.

“Clearly this is a crucial development but our investigation continues.

“We still need to speak to any witnesses who saw what happened who’ve not yet spoken to us, or anyone who may have video footage or photos of the incidents or the attacker.”

