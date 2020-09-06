Birmingham stabbings: British police says several injured in 'major incident' at city centre

British police declared a "major incident" early on Sunday after several people were stabbed in the centre of England's second city Birmingham.

"We can confirm that at approximately 12:30 am today (Sunday 6 September) we were called to reports of a stabbing in Birmingham city centre", West Midlands Police said in a statement.

"A number of other stabbings" were reported in the area shortly after and "this has been declared a major incident", the statement added.

