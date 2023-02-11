Birmingham South Asian dance show to celebrate 25th year

More than 80 amateur dancers will take part in the event

More than 80 amateur dancers are set to take part in an annual show celebrating South Asian culture.

Asian Spring is produced by Sampad South Asian Arts and Heritage at Birmingham Town Hall.

Fifteen individual performances will take place showcasing a range of styles from classical Kathak to contemporary Bollywood and Bhangra, organisers said.

Former BBC presenter Satnam Rana will compere the 26 February event.

A group from Bollywood Dreams, the largest Bollywood dance organisation in the West Midlands which has performed at the annual event for the past 19 years, will once again be taking part.

Sampad's executive director Sabra Khan said the show was an "amazing opportunity to celebrate the amazing diversity of South Asian dance that is created by communities in the West Midlands".

