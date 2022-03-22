Birmingham Six: Chris Mullin will not have to reveal identity of IRA bomber, court rules

Birmingham Six: Journalist will not have to reveal identity of IRA bomber, court rules - James Manning /PA

A journalist who helped exonerate the Birmingham Six will not have to hand over his notes of an interview with an alleged plotter of the 1974 bombings to police, following a legal battle.

West Midlands Police attempted to use terrorism legislation to force Chris Mullin to disclose unredacted notes he made when interviewing a man – identified only as AB – who claimed to have been responsible for planting IRA bombs that devastated two Birmingham pubs.

The legal battle centres on a long-running controversy stemming from Mr Mullin’s reporting in the 1980s on what became one of Britain’s worst miscarriages of justice.

Six innocent men served nearly 17 years behind bars after being wrongly convicted of IRA bombings on two pubs in Birmingham, which left 21 people dead in November 1974.

Birmingham Six: Journalist will not have to reveal identity of IRA bomber, court rules - James Manning /PA

Mr Mullin helped expose the wrongful convictions through his reporting, including the 1986 book, Error of Judgment, which allegedly saw him speak to one of the actual perpetrators, on the condition he protected their identity, which he has done for decades since.

Investigators hope the material will help identify a surviving member of the IRA gang responsible for the atrocity.

On Tuesday morning, Mark Lucraft, the Recorder of London, said he did not believe there was sufficient public interest to force Mr Mullin to disclose his notebooks, as it did not override the journalist’s right to protect his sources.

'The right to protect sources is fundamental'

Mr Mullin said he was "grateful" for the judge's decision after it was ruled he will not have to disclose source material from his investigation into the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

In a statement after the legal bid from West Midlands Police failed, Mr Mullin said: "I am grateful to Judge Lucraft for his decision.

"The right of a journalist to protect his or her sources is fundamental to a free press in a democracy. My actions in this case were overwhelmingly in the public interest.

Story continues

"They led to the release of six innocent men after 17 years in prison, the winding up of the notorious West Midlands Serious Crimes Squad and the quashing of a further 30 or so wrongful convictions.

"This case also resulted in the setting up a Royal Commission which, among other reforms, led to the setting up of the Criminal Cases Review Commission and the quashing of another 500 or more wrongful convictions.

"My investigation is also the main reason why the identity of three of the four bombers is known.

"Finally, I am grateful to the National Union of Journalists for their unswerving support and also to my legal representatives, Louis Charalambous and Gavin Millar QC."