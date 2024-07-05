Birmingham sign winger Hansson from Heracles

Emil Hansson played 37 games for Heracles after joining them in January 2022 [Getty Images]

Birmingham City have signed winger Emil Hansson from Dutch club Heracles Almelo for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has agreed a three-year contract and is the fourth signing since last month's appointment of manager Chris Davies.

Born in Norway, Hansson has spent the last four years playing in the Netherlands, having joined Fortuna Sittard from Hannover in 2020.

He scored five goals in 24 appearances for Heracles last season in the top flight of Dutch football.

"I had a really good talk with Chris Davies and (coach) Craig Gardner. They told me about the plans this club has, especially for what we want to achieve next season - it was something I could not say no to," he told the club website.

Blues have previously brought in goalkeepers Ryan Allsop and Bailey Peacock-Farrell and striker Alfie May.

Following last season's relegation to League One, Birmingham start the new campaign with a home game against Reading.