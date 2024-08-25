Birmingham sign Rangers centre-back Davies on loan

Birmingham City have made their 13th summer transfer window signing by bringing in centre-back Ben Davies on a season's loan from Rangers.

The 29-year-old defender joins a Blues side who have made a solid start under new boss Chris Davies following relegation from the Championship, picking up seven points out of nine from their first three League One matches.

Davies has spent two seasons north of the border with Rangers after signing from Liverpool for £4m in 2022.

He was with Preston North End until he joined Liverpool as a deadline day loan signing in February 2021 but he never made a first team appearance.

Instead he moved to Sheffield United for the 2021-22 season, helping the Blades to reach the Championship play-offs.