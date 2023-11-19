Birmingham pedestrian struck and killed in car crash

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car as he crossed the road.

The man, 46, was struck near a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Rupert Street and Nechells Parkway in Birmingham, police have said.

Emergency services were called at about 09:10 GMT on Sunday and despite trying o save him he was confirmed dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched and forensic examiners remain at the scene.

The man's family have been informed, the force has said.

The driver, a man in his 40s, has been spoken to by West Midlands Police officers who have appealed to anyone with information about the crash to get in touch.

