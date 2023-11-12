Birmingham man charged with murder and fraud as victim named

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at his home in Birmingham.

Anthony Sharma, 43, was found with fatal injuries at his home in Doidge Road, at about 13:00 GMT on Friday.

Diogo Bettencourt, 35, of the same address, was arrested at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Bettencourt is also charged with fraud over the use of Mr Sharma's bank card. He is due to appear before Birmingham magistrates on Monday.

