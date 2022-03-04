Birmingham Erdington byelection winner is Labour’s Paulette Hamilton

Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

Seat retained with comfortable majority of 3,266 after Jack Dromey, the incumbent since 2010, died suddenly in January





Labour have won the byelection in Birmingham Erdington with a majority of 3,266.

Paulette Hamilton will become the city’s first black MP after securing 9,413 votes, beating the Conservative candidate Robert Alden who won 6,147 votes.

In her victory speech, Hamilton said: “I’m truly humbled and honoured to be elected as a member of parliament. I will not take your vote for granted, I have met many of you and I have heard what you have to say and I commit to you now, I will work for you … I will be your voice in Westminster.”

The byelection was triggered by the sudden death in January of the Labour MP Jack Dromey, who had held the seat since 2010.

After the result was announced, Hamilton paid tribute to the late MP, saying: “He was a wonderful MP for his constituency and in the past few weeks campaigning across Erdington, Castle Vale and Kingstanding, I have heard so many stories of the difference Jack made to the people’s lives.”

Labour were the favourites to win, having held the constituency since it was created in 1974, but the Conservatives increased their vote share in recent years and there were jitters a low turnout could produce a surprise result.

Hamilton insisted the party had been expecting a comfortable victory. “We were confident that with knocking every door and doing what we needed to do, we would secure the win,” she said. “But we knew we couldn’t be complacent, we knew we had to fight for every vote, because people needed to hear our voice.”

Turnout was an expected low, at 27%, with a total of 17,016 ballots cast, fewer than the 17,720 votes Dromey alone received in 2019.

Dromey, who was married to the former Labour cabinet minister Harriet Harman, held the seat with a majority of 3,601 in 2019 when the Conservatives made significant gains in the region, including taking the former Labour stronghold Birmingham Northfield.

Hamilton, a 59-year-old former nurse and mother-of-five, is the cabinet member for health and social care on Labour-controlled Birmingham city council and has lived in the seat for 35 years.

After a smooth running campaign, on the eve of the vote comments made by Hamilton in 2015 at an event called “The Ballot or the Bullet – Does your vote count?” emerged, in which she said: “I’m not sure we will get what we really deserve in this country using the vote.

“But I don’t know if we are a strong enough group to get what we want to get if we have an uprising … I am very torn.”

Labour said the comments were “misrepresented and taken out of context as part of a deliberate attempt by the Conservatives and their allies to hijack a democratic election … These attacks on a black woman seeking to become the city’s first black MP are deeply disturbing.”

Alden has fought the seat for the past four general elections, and is leader of the Tory group on the city council.