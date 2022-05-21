Birmingham Diamond League LIVE: Latest updates and results as Dina Asher-Smith and Laura Muir win

(PA)

The Diamond League returns in Birmingham this afternoon with the world’s best looking to impress as national championships approach before a huge summer of international athletics. Athletes will be looking to work their way into form ahead of the World and European Championships, plus the Commonwealth Games. And the Alexander Stadium, following investment totalling £72m, hosts today’s event, while also being the home for this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

The very best of Team GB are in action, including Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Josh Kerr and Dina Asher-Smith. Great Britain’s sprint queen is working her way back into form after a devastating injury ruined her hopes of individual success in Tokyo, before a bronze in the 4x100m relay, and the 26-year-old is bullish about the prospect of a new world record in one of her events this year.

“I am confident in the work I have done,” Asher-Smith said, before considering the prospect that somebody will break Florence Griffith Joyner’s 34-year-old 100m world record of 10.49 seconds. “I think so. We shouldn’t put limits on ourselves. When you stop thinking about limits and focus on the processes, who knows what can be achieved? Everything seems impossible until it’s done. Definitely given the advantages of (spike) technology, definitely given the increase of track technology. That plus all the advantages, the competition - domestic and international - nice wins, amazing crowds, we have all been starved of crowds because of the pandemic. If I said no (that she couldn’t break it), what would you say? Crazier things have been done and nothing is impossible. I’m excited to go out there and put together some really good races. Who knows.” Follow live updates, results, reaction and more from Birmingham below:

Diamond League

Dalilah Muhammad wins women’s 400m hurdles

Valarie Allman wins the women’s discus

Brown wins men’s 100m after Bromell and Hughes disqualified

Muir holds off Hull to win women’s 1,500m

Asher-Smith wins women’s 100m ahead of Jackson and Neita

Story continues

Men’s high jump: Django Lovett upsets Gianmarco Tamberi

15:25 , Jack Rathborn

Django Lovett took the win in the men’s high jump with 2.28m - a season’s best - beating out Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi.

The Croatian said: “I am definitely content with that - to pick up the scalp of Gianmarco (Tamberi) is a great start to the season for me. To come away with the win at a Diamond League doesn’t happen too often but I still think I could jump higher. I am not denying it is special to beat him as I know what he is capable of but I know my abilities and I am confident coming into the competition especially after third last week.“It is going to be a long season so I am pleased with 2.28m I am not going to sit on it. My plan now is to go home and get in shape for the prepare for the world champs but the Diamond Leagues are vey important to me as there is always a great field. At any champs my aim is to get on the podium and that will be the case at the Worlds and I am pushing towards that.”

While Tamberi said: “It wasn’t the best competition, but not the worst. After Doha, I just tried to restart today. I fixed some things, the technical aspect, but we still have to work a lot because when I try to jump higher to push more I do more mistakes so it is not a good condition to compete at the moment but competition helps.“The conditions are totally different compared to Doha, going from 35 degrees to 17 today, but I’m just going to keep working and I’m going to be back competing again next weekend.”

(Action Images via Reuters)

Women’s 100m: Dina Asher-Smith wins ahead of Shericka Jackson and Daryll Neita

14:52 , Jack Rathborn

Dina Asher-Smith rebounded impressively to win the women’s 100m in front of a home crowd at the Birmingham Diamond League.

The world 200m champion came home in 11.10 in a nail-biter at the newly-renovated Alexander Stadium.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson finished second and Great Britain’s Olympic 100m finalist Daryll Neita finished third.

Men’s 800m: Arop wins, Wightman fourth

14:41 , Jack Rathborn

A long kick home for Arop, impressive, 1:45.41.

Robert second, Hoppel second and Wightman fourth in 1:46.39, a season’s best.

Men’s 100m: Brown wins after Bromell and Hughes disqualified

14:32 , Jack Rathborn

Bromell is disqualified for a false start! Drama here as we have a second DQ!

It looks like Zharnell Hughes was first to go this time... Yes, it’s Hughes.

It’s third time lucky, we’re away, Brown from Canada 10.13 seconds for the Canadian.

Jamaica’s Blake second in 10.18 and Blake from Canada third in 10.20. De Grasse fourth.

Women’s 1,500m: Laura Muir beats out Jessica Hull for the win

14:18 , Jack Rathborn

Laura Muir, Jemma Reekie and Katie Snowden in action for Great Britain.

Ellie Sandford pacing here and they’re right on the lights as we approach 700m.

Jessica Hull and Laura Muir still with Sandford, then a gap to third.

The pacer steps off and it’s Muir just ahead of Hull at the bell, 2:58...

It’s Muir for the win in 4:02.82, Hull second and then a gap to Winny Chebet in third.

Reekie came fifth in 4:07.01, with Snowden eighth in 4:08.33.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Women’s Discus Throw: Valarie Allman wins

14:15 , Jack Rathborn

Valarie Allman wins the women’s discus in 67.85, she beats out Croatian Sandra Perkovic, who is second with 67.26 - a season’s best.

Laulaga Tausaga is a way back in third with 60.80.

USA's Valarie Allman in action during the Women's Discus Throw (PA)

Women’s 400m Hurdles

14:06 , Jack Rathborn

Dalilah Muhammad takes the victory in the women’s 400mH in 54.55.

The Ukrainians, Tkachuk and Ryzhykova, come home in second and third.

Great Britain’s Lina Nielsen is fourth in 55.40.

Men’s 100m B race

14:00 , Jack Rathborn

Jeremiah Azu - 10.19 SB Aaron Brown - 10.23 Sam Gordon - 10.44

A solid outing for Azu, who admits he is pleased with the time given the conditions: “I wanted to run a PB today but unfortunately the wind changed to a -0.5 so I am pleased with that today. I am in a better place than when I raced two weeks ago. I knew I could win the race and I hadn’t realised quite how close he (Aaron Brown) was behind me.“I really want that Welsh record in this stadium if I can at the Commonwealths. I am looking forward to putting on the Welsh vest. It was good to experience the stadium ahead of the Games. I run in Bydgoszcz and hope to run even faster.“The British Champs will be hot and I think it will take sub-10 to win it as there are so many men in great shape at the moment. Of course it may depend on the Manchester weather.”

Men’s 800m B race

13:56 , Jack Rathborn

Ben Pattison reacts to his win in the men’s 800m B race in 1:49.21: “It was a huge domestic field so these are the boys I will be competing with for the Worlds, Commies (Commonwealths) and Europeans so I thought it was important to go for the win. It wasn’t a quick race so it was good to test if I can use a change of pace and test my speed. I was in a good position with 200 to go when Kyle (Langford) came past so I thought let’s go with him. I felt pleased to get that gap behind me.“My coach never goes into too much detail as you never know how an 800 is going to go. I have a good racing brain so no need to force a time in a big head to head. I am in good endurance shape so I am going to Poznan to test myself out at 1k which I have never ran before so that will be interesting.”

13:38 , Jack Rathborn

(Action Images via Reuters)

Women’s 100m B race

13:34 , Jack Rathborn

Interesting development here, Gabby Thomas, arguably the favourite for the main race later up against Dina Asher-Smith, is lining up in the B race, perhaps to practice or simulate heats?

A close finish! Looks like Thomas might have got it on the line, 11.27 is the winning time.

Bingham of Canada second in 11.28 and American Brisco third in 11.29, with GB’s Lansiquot fourth.

Men’s 800m B race

13:27 , Jack Rathborn

They come through in 00:54.99.

Randolph leads with 200m to go...

Pattison storms home with a fine kick, clocking 1:49.21, with Webb second and Langford third.

Pattison impressive, with a 29.26 for his last 200m.

Men’s 800m B race

13:25 , Jack Rathborn

The men’s 800m B race is here, it’s got a lot of competition with Langford, Learmonth, Webb, Davis and Pattison all pushing for GB vests this summer.

Thomas Young edges out Zac Shaw in men’s 100m ambulant

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

Thomas Young edged out Zac Shaw in the men’s 100m ambulant, clocking 10.95 for a season’s best.

Reacting to the win, Young said: “The race felt so good, I got out quite strong, I knew Zac (Shaw) was going to be there chasing me. He’s a great athlete and a great person and I love racing against him.“Of course, winning is always nice but I’m just really happy to come here to this brand new fantastic stadium get the win. It’s amazing to have para athletics at the Diamond League so a huge thank you to the organisers and British Athletics.“The track feels so good. I’m one hundredth off my personal best, which is a season’s best. I ran quicker here than what I did in Dubai so to get a season’s best at this new stadium is amazing.”

(Getty Images)

Diamond League

12:58 , Tom Kershaw

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham this afternoon.

The world’s best will be looking to impress as national championships approach before a huge summer of international athletics. Athletes will be looking to work their way into form ahead of the World and European Championships, plus the Commonwealth Games. And the Alexander Stadium, following investment totalling £72m, hosts today’s event, while also being the home for this summer’s Commonwealth Games.

The very best of Team GB are in action, including Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalists Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Josh Kerr and Dina Asher-Smith. Great Britain’s sprint queen is working her way back into form after a devastating injury ruined her hopes of individual success in Tokyo, before a bronze in the 4x100m relay, and the 26-year-old is bullish about the prospect of a new world record in one of her events this year.

Schedule