Birmingham council mismanagement ‘much worse than Government thought’

- Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Michael Gove is set to send in a hit squad into cash-strapped Birmingham on Tuesday after finding the “scale of mismanagement” was larger than thought.

Earlier this month, Birmingham City Council – Europe’s largest local authority – effectively declared itself bankrupt by issuing a section 114 notice, meaning it has to halt all new spending.

Mr Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, is considering appointing commissioners to take over the day-to-day running of the authority.

The officials would work with Birmingham to decide whether to sell off valuable assets such as its stake in the city’s airport in a bid to balance the books.

A government source said: “The scale of mismanagement at Birmingham City Council is much worse than we thought.

“The council is failing in its basic duties and letting down local residents. This cannot go on. The Secretary of State will update Parliament on next steps to get the council back on track in the interests of residents.”

It has been reported that the flagship Library of Birmingham, the city’s Council House, the nearby Museum and Art Gallery, Aston Hall and the Sarehole Mill Museum – which inspired JRR Tolkien’s vision of the Shire in The Lord of the Rings – are all at risk of being sold off.

The council has been grappling with an equal pay liability, which has grown over several years. It is now estimated to stand at around £1 billion and is increasing by millions of pounds per month.

It is also facing an in-year financial gap in its budget which is currently in the region of £87 million, and is having to spend around £100 million on fixing errors in the implementation of a new IT system.

The city council declined to comment on the reports.

