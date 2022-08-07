Birmingham Commonwealth Games: How to get tickets and watch on TV

The Commonwealth Games has returned to England for the first time in two decades, with Birmingham playing host after Durban was stripped of the event amid financial difficulties. Here's all you need to know about this summer's Games.

What is it?

The 22nd Commonwealth Games, an international multi-sport event for athletes from Commonwealth countries. The Games has returned to England for the first time since 2002 in Manchester. However, they have been held in the UK in that time - Glasgow hosted the 2014 edition.

Where are the Games being held?

Birmingham is this year's host city, with the revamped Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr hosting the athletics. Other events are spread around the West Midlands including swimming at the purpose-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre. Some cycling events will be held at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

When do the Commonwealth Games end?

The 2022 Commonwealth Games started on Thursday July 28 and will end on Monday August 8.

How to buy tickets for the Commonwealth Games

You can still purchase tickets for many of the events here. However, some sports - including swimming, mountain biking, the cycling time trial and road race, artistic gymnastics and both triathlon and para-triathlon are resale tickets only. There is availability for all other sports.

What is the TV schedule?

The BBC will bring you live coverage of every session with more than 200 hours of live coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three.

There will be up to 11 live streams on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, with additional coverage on the Red Button to ensure you can watch your favourite sport.

Which countries are competing in the Games?

Latest news

Scotland's Jake Wightman admits his confidence is sky high as he chases a golden treble.

The 28-year-old, who won shock 1500m gold at the World Championships in Eugene last month, strolled through his Commonwealth Games heat on Thursday.

Wightman clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to win at Alexander Stadium and comfortably reach Saturday's final.

It is the next step on his quest to add the 1500m Commonwealth title and 800m crown at next month's European Championships to his world gold.

It was also the first time he has been announced - by stadium commentator, dad and coach Geoff - as the world champion since July's victory in Oregon.

He said: "It was special, it was a confidence boost if you get announced as that. That's the most it's sunk in because that is what I was waiting for, to be announced as world champion, and be like 'yeah I've actually done that'.

"It was nice walking around before with a lot of people coming up to me and saying 'well done'.

"I still got less of a cheer than Matt Stonier from England but I guess there are more English fans than Scottish fans."

Tell me about the Opening Ceremony

The Opening Ceremony took place on Thursday 28 July, at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium with a live audience of 30,000 and millions watching around the world. The Queen, 96, is the head of the Commonwealth but was not in attendance with Prince Charles instead stepping in. Pop legends Duran Duran headlined the music acts.

