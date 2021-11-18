Birmingham City Women sack manager Scott Booth after just four months in charge

Scott Booth - ACTION IMAGES

Birmingham City Women have sacked manager Scott Booth after just four months in charge.

The news has come as a shock to players at Birmingham, with whom it is understood Booth was a popular figure.

The former Scotland, Aberdeen and Borussia Dortmund striker signed a three-year contract at the end of June after six successful seasons with Scottish champions Glasgow City, where he won six league titles in a row.

However, under Booth, Birmingham have picked up just one point from their seven Women's Super League games so far.

They are, though, operating on by far the lowest budget in the division, and are outside of the relegation zone.

It is not yet clear who will lead the side into Sunday's WSL match away against champions Chelsea.

Sources close to the playing squad have expressed their frustration to Telegraph Sport, saying that the funding and resource issues raised in a letter sent to the board last season have not yet been fully resolved.

Telegraph Sport revealed in April that the players had pleaded with the club to improve their budget, medical support and fitness facilities, but the squad remains unsatisfied.

Former manager Carla Ward resigned at the end of last season after narrowly keeping Birmingham in the top tier, and she later took up the manager's job at rivals Aston Villa.