Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Birmingham City take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.
The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.
Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.
It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.
Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Birmingham vs Blackburn - FA Cup updates
Birmingham face Blackburn in an all-Championship FA Cup fourth round replay
The winners will travel to Leicester City in the last 16
Birmingham XI: Etheridge, Trusty, Sanderson, Long, Colin, Chang, Mejbri, Longelo, Khadra, Hogan, Bacuna
Blackburn XI: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Scott Wharton, Pickering, Buckley, Travis, Dolan, Dack, Brereton, Vale
Birmingham City FC 0 - 0 Blackburn Rovers FC
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:35 , admin
Level at the break. 🤝#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/j0rlbM53lO
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:34 , admin
⏱️ Half-time: #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
A stalemate so far.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/prjS5r7D9k
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:34 , admin
Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:33 , admin
Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Scott Wharton.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:34 , admin
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:33 , admin
45' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
One added minute.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:27 , admin
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:26 , admin
Keep battling, Changy! 💪
[0-0] #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/bmxskj1Qpe
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:27 , admin
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:25 , admin
Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:25 , admin
Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:20 , admin
Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:19 , admin
32 - Chance for Reda! His strike from outside the area goes narrowly wide of Pears' goal.
[0-0] #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/A20sMA3jwU
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:18 , admin
31' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Khadra with a 20-yard curler just wide of the target.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:19 , admin
Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:19 , admin
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:18 , admin
Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:17 , admin
30' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Save! A cross from the left is diverted towards his own goal by Ayala and Pears produces a superb reaction save to keep it out.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:19 , admin
Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:16 , admin
John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:12 , admin
Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:12 , admin
Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:08 , admin
20' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Close! Rovers work the opening really well, with Brereton Diaz setting the ball back to Pickering, whose shot from the edge of the area is just about kept out by Etheridge.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:08 , admin
20 - Great save from Ethers as Pickering takes aim from outside the box! 👏
[0-0] #EmiratesFACup
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:07 , admin
Attempt saved. Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:05 , admin
17' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Rovers threaten, as a ball across the face of the Birmingham goal goes untouched in the centre.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
20:01 , admin
12' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Dack with the game's first effort at goal, but it is comfortably saved by Etheridge.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:59 , admin
12' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
Free-kick to Rovers 25 yards out.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:48 , admin
Let's go, lads! 💪
[0-0] #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/32ZwE1N8XC
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:48 , admin
⏱️ Kick-off: #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers
We're underway at St. Andrew's. Come on, boys! 👊#BIRvROV 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/Rg6oDVCScX
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:48 , admin
First Half begins.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:40 , admin
👕 #OneRoversAgainstDiscrimination #BIRvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/f7MoEsDrW2
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:25 , admin
Getting ready 💪#BIRvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Qz1QDFL7dp
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:18 , admin
📺 A recap of tonight's starting lineup.#BIRvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BykC1aJ2Ii
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
The boys! 😁#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/xuCEGJCXAj
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
How our hosts line up 👇#BIRvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/XsEEyokYsv
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
18:45 , admin
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.
We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
Dion is tonight's Captain! ©️
Brought to you by @BoyleSports.#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/7HiO2LaXBs
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
🔢 Team news!
5⃣ changes.
©️ Travis captains the side.
✅ Pears, Ayala, Dolan and Vale also come in.#BIRvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WXR9xfZTfW
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
Team news in 5⃣#BIRvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/BUZD3TxJJH
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
Your score prediction tonight, Bluenoses? 🔮
— Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023
Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers
19:15 , admin
📍 St. Andrew's#BIRvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6xYpzzGulR
— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023