Birmingham City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City take on Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup today.

The oldest cup competition in the world, the FA Cup is always a tournament that every club up and down the country want to win.

Arsenal are record winners having lifted the famous trophy on 14 occasions in their history. with Manchester United (12) and Chelsea (8) not far behind.

It's not all about the winners though with clubs from the Premier League all the way down to non-league involved, there is always the chance of a giant-killing or two along the way.

Liverpool are the current holders having claimed the trophy for the first time since 2006 after defeating Chelsea in the final at Wembley. We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Birmingham vs Blackburn - FA Cup updates

Birmingham face Blackburn in an all-Championship FA Cup fourth round replay

The winners will travel to Leicester City in the last 16

Birmingham XI: Etheridge, Trusty, Sanderson, Long, Colin, Chang, Mejbri, Longelo, Khadra, Hogan, Bacuna

Blackburn XI: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Ayala, Scott Wharton, Pickering, Buckley, Travis, Dolan, Dack, Brereton, Vale

Birmingham City FC 0 - 0 Blackburn Rovers FC

Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Scott Wharton.

Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bradley Dack (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

32 - Chance for Reda! His strike from outside the area goes narrowly wide of Pears' goal.



[0-0] #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/A20sMA3jwU — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023

Attempt missed. Reda Khadra (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City).

30' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Save! A cross from the left is diverted towards his own goal by Ayala and Pears produces a superb reaction save to keep it out.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023

Attempt saved. Scott Hogan (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by John Buckley (Blackburn Rovers).

Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Close! Rovers work the opening really well, with Brereton Diaz setting the ball back to Pickering, whose shot from the edge of the area is just about kept out by Etheridge.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023

20 - Great save from Ethers as Pickering takes aim from outside the box! 👏



[0-0] #EmiratesFACup — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023

Attempt saved. Harry Pickering (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

17' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Rovers threaten, as a ball across the face of the Birmingham goal goes untouched in the centre.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023

12' #BCFC 0-0 #Rovers



Dack with the game's first effort at goal, but it is comfortably saved by Etheridge.#BIRvROV 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

🔢 Team news!



5⃣ changes.

©️ Travis captains the side.

✅ Pears, Ayala, Dolan and Vale also come in.#BIRvROV | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/WXR9xfZTfW — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 31, 2023

Your score prediction tonight, Bluenoses? 🔮 — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) January 31, 2023

