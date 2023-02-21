St Andrews Stadium the home of Birmingham City - Birmingham City facing further EFL charge over who actually owns club - Getty Images/Adam Fradgley

Birmingham City are facing another charge by the Football League after a lengthy investigation into the club’s ownership structure.

The Championship club are under threat of further sanctions as the EFL examines whether owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (BSHL) have breached regulations by misleading them over the current set-up.

Birmingham were charged on Monday with allegedly breaking Owners and Director’s Test rules, while “a number of individuals” are also facing potential punishment over a collapsed takeover bid last year.

Paul Richardson, Maxi Lopez and former Charlton chairman Matt Southall have all been charged, with the allegations including acquiring full control of the club without prior EFL approval.

It is understood the three men all plan to contest the charges, which will be referred to an independent disciplinary commission later this year.

Birmingham are also under a separate investigation into who ultimately controls the club, and whether BSHL have misled the EFL.

Wang Yaohui, a Chinese businessman, is at the centre of the investigation, amid concerns that he is running the club without declaring beneficial ownership.

Also known as Mr King, Yaohui has stated that he has no involvement in the club but is the owner of Dragon Villa Limited, which has shares in BSHL.

The EFL’s investigation has been ongoing for two years and has included applications to obtain court papers from the High Court in Singapore.

It is now close to a point where the EFL could charge the club.

Birmingham have consistently denied that there is any issue behind the ownership. They insist the major shareholder is Paul Suen, a businessman from China educated in Australia.

If Birmingham were to be charged, the punishment is unknown as there is no precedent, but the matter will be considered as serious if they are found to have withheld information.

The EFL declined to comment on Tuesday, but did say that an investigation is ongoing.

This is the latest unwanted development in a deepening crisis for the Midlands club, who were bought by China-based BSHL in 2016.

In March 2019 the club was docked nine points after being found guilty of breaching financial regulations.

The following year they were charged with failing to adhere to a business plan but avoided another points deduction.

BSHL are under increasing pressure to sell up from frustrated supporters, with two of the stands at St. Andrew's remaining closed due to structural issues.

Birmingham are currently 18th in the table and face Norwich City at Carrow Road on Tuesday night.