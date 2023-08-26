Birmingham City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle: Blues sub Jay Stansfield hits late winner on debut

Birmingham City substitute Jay Stansfield hit a stunning 95th-minute winner to steal all three points against Plymouth Argyle.

The Devon side looked they had earned a deserved draw when Ryan Hardie equalised on the hour following Scott Hogan's eighth-minute opener.

But, for the second home game running, a Blues substitute came off the bench to get the winner. And, to further break visiting hearts, this one was scored by a Devonian, Stansfield, son of an Exeter City legend.

Only signed on loan from Premier League side Fulham on Friday, he coolly flicked the ball before hammering home a right-volley into the roof of the net at the Tilton End from 15 yards.

Blues made an electric start and, on another day, could have been two or three up as summer signings Keshi Anderson and Koji Miyoshi caused mayhem down the left.

As it was, the hosts managed just one, as Anderson slipped in Miyoshi into the inside-left channel inside the Argyle penalty area and, when his low left-foot cross arrived in the danger area, Hogan slid in almost on the goal-line to score his first goal of the season.

But Argyle were already getting right back in the contest in the lead-up to the break and on the hour they were level.

Three times in quick succession they went close as Morgan Whittaker showed his pace and power before crashing a right-foot shot against the corner of post and crossbar. Then, when Blues conceded a free-kick in the enduing panic, Whittaker's goalbound freekick hit Ivan Sunjic as he peeled off the Blues wall.

There was then a possible penalty turned down for Kevin Long's challenge on Whittaker before, from Adam Randell's long ball, John Ruddy raced from his line to crowd out Hardie.

But the dam finally burst when the dangerous Whittaker turned quickly, produced a powerful shot blocked at close range by Ruddy, but the rebound fell to Hardie, who stuck away the equaliser.

The visitors then could have won it three minutes into injury time when Jordan Houghton had a shot cleared off the line.

Instead, it was Blues who won it, with as cool a finish as could be imagined in such dramatic circumstances as the hosts once again proved their capacity to "keep right on til the end of the road".