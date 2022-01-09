Birmingham City 2-0 Arsenal: Leaders suffer first WSL defeat this season after stunning upset

(Getty Images)

Arsenal suffered their first defeat in the Women’s Super League this season as they were beaten 2-0 by Birmingham in a stunning upset.

The hosts, who did not win a league match in 2021, had secured just a single point from their first 10 matches of the campaign, while Arsenal went into it having dropped two points all season.

But Birmingham moved off the bottom of the table thanks to goals from Libby Smith and Veatriki Sarri in the first-half, and Arsenal were unable to do anything about it after the break as they fell to a tame defeat.

Smith collected a superb pass from Lucy Quinn before firing the home side in front after just three minutes, as Birmingham made a brilliant start in the first match after the winer break.

Sarri then doubled the lead shortly before the interval, after Jade Pennock had seen her initial shot was blocked.

An expected second-half charge from Arsenal never materialised, even with the attacking talent of Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead, Kim Little and Mana Iwabuchi all on the pitch.

The defeat means Arsenal remain four points clear at the top of the table, but Chelsea have a game in hand over them.