Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games to cost £778m

The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is set to cost £778 million, the government has announced.

Funding for the games will be split 75-25 with central government covering £594 million, while Birmingham City Council is footing the rest of the bill with £184m.

The hefty budget will see the 11-day summer spectacle become the most expensive sporting event in the UK since the 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in London.

“The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the biggest sporting and cultural event ever held in the city,” said Minister of Sport Mims Davies.

“Watched by one and a half billion people worldwide, this is a massive opportunity to showcase the best that Birmingham, the West Midlands and the whole UK has to offer.

“The Games budget is a significant investment in Birmingham and the region that will deliver benefits to local people for years to come.”

At around £28m above the initial £750m estimated cost, it will still be £200m cheaper than the 2018 Gold Coast games.

Team England Netball players show off their medals after the 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Parade in Birmingham. (Photo by Chris Radburn/PA Images via Getty Images)

In addition to the games budget, funding will also be allocated to the development of 1,400 new homes in the Perry Barr area of the region which will serve as the Athletes Village during the Games before being converted to housing.

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands, was optimistic about the long-term impact of hosting the games.

“Investment in the region is already being unlocked thanks to the Games, with improvements to public transport and the regeneration of Perry Barr well underway.”

Following estimates that the Gold Coast 2018 Games has delivered a £1.3 billion boost to the Queensland economy, Birmingham will be hoping for similar rewards after the event.

“We expect the wider benefits of hosting the Games, including the economic and tourism boost, to last long into the future.” Street added.

Birmingham was only awarded the games in December 2017 after original hosts Durban were stripped of their duties for failing to meet Commonwealth Games Federation criteria.

Despite the truncated timescale, organisers are confident everything will be ready for the July 27 start date in 2022.

