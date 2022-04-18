Birmingham 2022 to be ‘biggest, boldest’ Commonwealths and have region ‘buzzing’

Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter
·5 min read

Birmingham and the West Midlands will be “buzzing” in 100 days’ time as the “biggest, boldest” Commonwealth Games get under way, its chief executive has said.

This summer’s event, which runs from July 28 to August 8, is set to be the first major multi-sports event to take place free of any Covid-19 restrictions.

The pandemic made an already shortened run-in time to the Games even more challenging for Birmingham 2022 chief executive Ian Reid and his team, but now the Scot believes it brings an extra excitement and spotlight to the region.

“I think hopefully in 100 days’ time, we’re about to put on what might be one of the first multi-sport events in the world where we do have full stadia, where we do have live sites and the city absolutely buzzing,” Reid told the PA news agency.

“The spotlight of the world will be on Birmingham and the West Midlands in that context. So perhaps it’s going to bring even further engagement with the event than perhaps we would have had pre-pandemic.”

The pandemic forced organisers to drop plans for an athletes’ village in Perry Barr to house 6,500 competitors, who will now be split over three existing sites at the universities of Birmingham and Warwick and the NEC.

“It’s a little bit more difficult for teams in managing (the athletes) but there is a lot of upside from a performance perspective,” Reid said.

“A lot of our athletes now are staying in a village that’s very close to both their training and their competition venues. If you’re staying at the University of Birmingham, squash is there, hockey is there, cricket is just next door.

Birmingham 2022 CEO Ian Reid believes the Sandwell Aquatics Centre will be a true community asset
Birmingham 2022 CEO Ian Reid believes the Sandwell Aquatics Centre will be a true community asset (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“If you’re staying at the NEC, five of our sports are right on your doorstep. You can literally walk to your training and to competition. A lot (of athletes) have welcomed that.”

Reid is pleased the redevelopment at Perry Barr to create 5,000 new homes as part of the Games’ legacy will still go ahead as originally planned.

“I thought it was a much safer option to focus on the village as a legacy, make sure the community get the benefits that we committed to at the start, but give the athletes certainty,” he said.

Reid is encouraged that ticket sales for Birmingham are ahead of where the previous two Games – Gold Coast and Glasgow – were at the same stage.

“That fills us with great confidence because both those events (ultimately) sold well over 90 per cent of their tickets,” said Reid, who was the chief financial officer for the 2014 Glasgow Games organising committee.

Tickets go back on sale on Tuesday on the Games’ official website – the final major release.

Birmingham is likely to be the last Commonwealth Games of its kind, with the Commonwealth Games Federation’s new roadmap offering greater flexibility to hosts on the number and type of sports they include.

While Reid believes those changes are welcome, he feels Birmingham is well equipped to host under the ‘old’ model, and insists the two major capital projects – the redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium, which will host athletics, and the new-build Sandwell Aquatics Centre – will be valuable community assets.

“They have both been delivered against the clock and in tough circumstances,” Reid said.

“Sandwell Aquatics Centre, I think in terms of a legacy, is genuinely built for the community and adapted for the Games, not the other way around.”

The Games have benefited from £778m of central and local government funding, and Reid is proud of how organisers have stayed within the original framework despite the challenges posed by Covid.

He takes the most pride in the resilience of his team amid the pandemic, and in Birmingham being the “most inclusive” Games to date.

“When we went into lockdown one, we had 70 staff and we came out of that first lockdown with 480,” he recalls.

“So that gives you a sense of some of the people challenges – finding people, inducting them remotely, getting them an understanding of what we’re trying to achieve and the culture of the business, all that was quite different as well.

“The whole general COVID overlay and trying to plan ahead in terms of testing programmes, vaccination policies, communicating with teams when you’re not quite sure what the landscape is going to be like here in the UK or internationally, all of that has brought additional cost, it’s brought additional complexity, it’s brought uncertainty.

“But at the same time, I think it’s also brought opportunity. We’ve got a team who have been through all of that and it’s made us much more resilient.

“We’ve got in my view, the biggest, boldest Commonwealth Games. We’ve got the most inclusive Commonwealth Games which gives me great pride, more medals for female athletes and the largest Para programme. We’ve got an incredible cultural programme.

“But I’m perhaps most proud of the team and the partnership. Everyone has stepped up to the plate and given much more than we would have originally asked them on this project.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.