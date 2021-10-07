Birkenstocks Are Majorly Discounted at This Super Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer

celebs wearing birkenstocks: kendall jenner, gigi hadid, katie holmes, reese witherspoon

If you don't own a pair of Birkenstocks, prepare to hop on the bandwagon of ultimate comfort: We just discovered a secret way to score some of the brand's most popular styles for significantly cheaper, including the pair practically every celebrity owns.

For a limited time, anyone with a Gilt membership can save up to 30 percent off a huge selection of Birkenstocks. But don't fret if you're not because it's completely free to sign up to become a member. In case you're unfamiliar, the online shopping boutique offers insider-level access to coveted designer and brand names at amazingly low prices. All you have to do is enter your email address to create an account and unlock these savings.

There are more than 100 discounted styles, so we narrowed it down to five of our favorites that are must-buys during this Gilt sale.

Best Birkenstock Sandals to Shop on Sale at Gilt

Believe it or not, you can wear Birkenstocks throughout almost every season. Simply slip them on over your favorite cozy socks during cooler months to keep reaping that comfortable cork footbed goodness wherever you walk. Suffice it to say, you need a pair of Birks in your closet.

The Birkenstock Arizona sandals are by far the brand's best-selling style, gracing the feet of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Gigi Hadid, and Reese Witherspoon. You can score several different pairs of the double-buckle style for as little as $70. This single-strap Madrid slide is going for the same price and is also a good option if you plan to wear them with socks this fall. And since clogs are making a comeback, we suggest scooping up these white leather ones while they're $30 off.

The Birkenstocks sale at Gilt ends on Sunday, October 10, which means you have less than 72 hours to grab your favorite pair(s) for less. This may be your last chance this season to score Birkenstocks this cheap, so don't hesitate to order your favorites now.

