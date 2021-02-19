Birkenstocks Are Back on Sale for 72 Hours Only

Splash; Getty; Splash; Instagram

Ugg boots might be all that's on your mind right now because, well, winter and snow, but Birkenstocks never really went away — even when the temperatures dropped. That's because the widely-beloved slide is just as much a house shoe as it is an outdoor one. With so many people working from home and experts recommending some sort of supportive shoe even for that short walk from the bedroom to your home office, Birkenstocks maintain a strong foothold in the footwear world.

Those who know and love good ol' Birkenstocks, however, are probably aware that adding a new pair to the collection doesn't come without paying a price. They're among that rare breed of shoes that rarely ever get marked down (they're never included in Nordstrom's sales). That means when we do spot a discounted Birkenstock, it's all the more noteworthy. Thanks to Gilt's huge Birkenstock sale, your dream of snagging a pair of these celeb-loved slides for less has come true — but only for 72 hours.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Suede Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $100); gilt.com

If you're not familiar with Gilt, all you need to know is that it's every fashion editor's best-kept secret to scoring massive discounts. The prices are exclusive to Gilt members, but becoming one is easy (and free!). All you have to do is sign up with your email, and you'll be able to access thousands of markdowns, the latest being on Birkenstocks' most beloved styles, like these Arizona Slides going for a reasonable $69.99 (they're usually $99.95) and these trendy suede and shearling-lined slides Reese Witherspoon owns that are 33 percent off until Monday.

Shop the Best Birkenstock Deals at Gilt

This latest Gilt event is among the retailer's most popular (and most shopped) because, well, Birkenstocks on sale. And with warmer temperatures nearing and sockless weather on the horizon, we have a feeling styles will sell out even faster than they did when the last Birkenstock sale. Shop some of the best below before you miss your chance at a pair of discounted Birkenstocks.

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Birko-Flor Sandal, $69.99 (orig. $99.95); gilt.com

Buy It! Birkenstock Arizona Jute and Leather Sandal, $199.99 (orig. $250); gilt.com