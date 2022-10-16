Birdville proposes bond for new elementary schools, safety upgrades, practice centers

Voters who live in the Birdville school district will decide on a $359.8 million bond package to replace aging campuses, upgrade safety and technology and build indoor practice facilities at each high school.

Birdville’s last bond election was in 2018.

Katie Bowman, associate superintendent of finance and auxiliary services, said the bond package will not increase the property tax rate because the district has paid off previous bonds early.

Superintendent Gayle Stinson said the proposed safety measures including cameras, lighting and secure door locks are not a reaction to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

She said Birdville is always looking for ways to improve security.

The district indoor practice centers at the high schools for football and marching band practice. The centers could also be used for students in the career technology program to work with drones, she said.

“These centers are in other districts. We want to give our kids the same opportunities that our neighbors are having,” Stinson said.

What’s on the ballot

There are three propositions on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Proposition A, at a cost of $284.7 million, would provide safety upgrades at all campuses, add classrooms and expand the cafeteria at Haltom High School, add press boxes at the football, baseball and softball stadiums and add artificial turf at the baseball and softball fields. It would also replace Mullendore Elementary and combine David E. Smith Elementary and W.T. Francisco Elementary with a new campus.

David E. Smith Elementary would be torn down to build a new school for students from Smith and W.T. Francisco. During the 2021-2022 school year, enrollment at Smith was 391 students and 365 at Francisco Elementary.

The new campus would be built on the Smith property because it is larger. The new school would potentially save Birdville $1 million annually in operating expenses and eliminate 16 portable classrooms.

The school district said it will work with the community to determine the best use for the Francisco property.

Story continues

Proposition B, at $16.1 million, would replace equipment and technology.

Proposition C, $59 million, would build indoor practice facilities at Birdville, Haltom and Richland high schools.

Bowman said that the new campuses and activity centers should be completed by 2025. It is taking longer to finish construction because of supply chain issues, she said.