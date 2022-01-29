Birdtail clutch down the stretch as North Thurston knocks off Gig Harbor, 60-55

Doug Drowley
·4 min read

North Thurston added a bit of intrigue to the final week of the regular season on Friday by avenging its only loss of the year.

The Rams went on the road to beat Gig Harbor, 60-55, and forge a tie at the top of the girls South Sound Conference standings.

“There is something really special about this group,” North Thurston coach Jackie Meyer said. “It definitely was a team effort tonight. We talked about that in the locker room. We need six people to put something in the basket and six people is going to make us win.”

In the end, seven different Rams scored in this one.

But it was senior Tay Birdtail’s three 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes, 51 seconds, that proved the difference between a victory and a defeat. Birdtail scored 11 of her 16 points in the final five minutes of the game after struggling most of the night from the field.

“I knew I had to lock them in for my team,” Birdtail said. “I really wanted to win, so by all means, I gotta do what I gotta do. Calming down in big moments, keeping my composure, is what coach has been telling me all season.”

The first of those 3-pointers gave North Thurston a tenuous 54-53 lead. Tia Berry made one of two free throws for Gig Harbor (12-2 overall, 11-1 SSC) to tie the game again at 54-54 with 2:11 to play.

But then on the next two possessions for the Rams (15-1, 11-1), Birdtail stepped into 3-pointers that staked North Thurston to a 60-54 lead with 1:10 left.

“Those were clutch,” Gig Harbor coach Mike Guinasso said. “That’s the difference between a freshman and a senior. The mentality that the next one is going in.”

While now tied in the conference standings, the Tides do still control their own destiny for the post-season with two games remaining for each of these teams in the regular season. Should both beat Yelm and River Ridge next week (the teams play the same two opponents to finish out the regular season conference schedule), Gig Harbor would be the No. 1 seed by virtue of a tie-breaking card draw that already has taken place.

“I didn’t tell the girls until after the game,” Guinasso said. “We drew a five, I think, and they drew a seven. We had a couple of people that were not in a good spot. But we’re okay now.”

A Tides victory on Friday would have made it all moot, as a sweep of North Thurston would have locked up the SSC title and the top seed to the district tournament. Now, Gig Harbor likely needs to win both games to be sure they stay in that top spot.

North Thurston opened both halves of the game on Friday with big runs. Freshman Soraya Ogaldez was a dominating presence for the Rams, scoring 15 points in the first eight minutes of the game as North Thurston raced to a 17-8 lead after one quarter.

Ogaldez finished the half with 19 of her team-high 21 points in the first half. But even she couldn’t keep Gig Harbor from jumping back into the game as the Tides closed out the second quarter with a 15-4 run of their own to tie it at the break, 30-30.

“Totally different,” Meyer said of having Ogaldez in the lineup. Her scoring guard was one of three starters to miss the first game against Gig Harbor earlier this season – a 60-50 Tides victory. “And we knew that coming in. She has the ability to take over the game when she wants to take over the game.”

Ogaldez proved not to be the only one with takeover abilities on Friday. After the Rams opened the third quarter with another 9-0 spurt, Taylor Schwab shot Gig Harbor back into it, scoring all 14 of the Tides points in the quarter including a long 3-pointer with two seconds left in the third that gave Gig Harbor a 44-43 lead entering the final eight minutes.

She finished with a game-high 23 points.

The Tides extended that advantage to six, 51-45, on a basket by Riley Peschek with 5:34 to go. But Gig Harbor missed seven of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter, including the front ends of two one-and-ones.

North Thurston took advantage at the other end – especially Birdtail.

“I just relaxed myself, and my teammates,” Birdtail said. “We got it all together and locked them in. We’ve never been to state in 30 years. That’s the goal, to get to the Dome. It means so much to just, like, everyone at North Thurston.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Yandle ties Iron Man mark, Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jacob Peterson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 12

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Rams on brink of Super Bowl despite struggling to close wins

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — For the third straight week, the Los Angeles Rams took a huge early lead. For the second time in those three weeks, they subsequently gave it all away. The Rams (14-5) got away with it in the divisional playoff round in Tampa Bay, thanks to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp impressively setting up Matt Gay's winning field goal as time expired on their 30-27 victory. “What an interesting game,” coach Sean McVay said. “What an amazing sign of resilience. A lot of things didn't go

  • Proposed French law banning hijab in sport is heinous and harmful

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. As I watched highlights from the Women's Asian Cup, I was delighted to see that the Iranian women's national soccer team was playing. For many years women in hijab (the headscarf worn by Muslim women) could not play soccer due to a hijab ban. This was struck down by FIFA in 2014. While it will take decades for Muslim women to emerge in elite development prog

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Penguins' Teddy Blueger out 6-to-8 weeks after jaw surgery

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger will miss 6-to-8 weeks after having surgery to repair a fractured jaw. Blueger was injured when Winnipeg's Brenden Dillon hit him into the glass on Sunday in the first period of Pittsburgh's 3-2 shootout victory over the Jets. Blueger left a trail of blood as he skated slowly from behind the Winnipeg net to the Penguins' bench. The game was delayed several minutes while crews cleaned up the ice. The 27-year-old Blueger has eight goals a

  • Butler scores 26 points, Heat hold off late Clippers rally

    MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 26 points and the Miami Heat withstood another furious comeback from the Los Angeles Clippers during a 121-114 victory Friday night. Bam Adebayo had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 10 of 12. Gabe Vincent finished with 23 points. The Eastern Conference-leading Heat snapped a six-game losing streak against the Clippers. Miami's last win over Los Angeles was on Dec. 8, 2018. Down 23 late in the third period, the Clippers closed to 117-113 on Ami

  • Reimer, Sharks beat Capitals 4-1 to snap 2-game skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad's old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game losing streak. Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose's best penalty killer when Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal of the season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help get the Sharks’ four-game East Coast trip off

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Humboldt Broncos crash survivor donates book sales to air ambulance that saved him

    Kaleb Dahlgren didn't know about Shock Trauma Air Rescue (STARS) air ambulance until the night his life was saved. The then-teenager was travelling with his Saskatchewan junior hockey team, the Humboldt Broncos, when a semi-truck failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with the bus Dahlgren was on near Armley, about 335 km north of Regina, on April 6, 2018. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured. Dahlgren was not airlifted that night, but received support from STARS paramedics and other fir