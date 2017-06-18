Birdies, bogeys and the eagle in Justin Thomas' 63

ERIN, Wis. (AP) -- Birdies, bogeys and the eagle by Justin Thomas in his 9-under 63 that tied the U.S. Open record for 18-hole score and set the record to par:

No. 1, 609 yards, par 5: Driver 312 yards. 2-iron short the green. Chip to 2 feet. Birdie.

No. 2, 331 yards, par 4: Driver 310 yards to just short of the green. Chip to 1 foot. Birdie.

No. 4, 432 yards, par 4: Driver 318 yards into deep rough. Sand wedge over the green. Lob wedge to 35 feet. Two putts. Bogey.

No. 5, 504 yards, par 4: Driver 340 yards. Wedge to the left fringe. One putt from 18 feet. Birdie.

No. 7, 613 yards, par 5: Driver 306 yards. 4-iron 78 yards short of the green. Sand wedge to 15 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 8, 499 yards, par 4: Driver 340 yards. 9-iron off the back slope to 18 inches. One putt. Birdie.

No. 9, 123 yards, par 3: Gap wedge to 20 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 10, 521 yards, par 4: Driver 308 yards. 6-iron to right side of the green, 65 feet from the hole. Putt 15 feet by the hole. Two putts. Bogey.

No. 12, 465 yards, par 4: Driver 305 yards into the left fescue. 9-iron to 10 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 15, 288 yards, par 4: 3-wood to 6 feet. Two putts. Birdie.

No. 17, 523 yards, par 4: Driver 339 yards. 8-iron to 25 feet. One putt. Birdie.

No. 18, 667 yards, par 5: 3-wood 330 yards. 3-wood to 8 feet. One putt. Eagle.