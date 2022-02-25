Bird the word at Kent and Ron goes wrong on the oche – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 25.

Football

Zlatan hit the target.

Rio Ferdinand was enjoying watching the big names.

Sending clips to my WhatsApp groups after watching Messi, Mbappe, Neymar, Di Maria, Icardi, Verratti in the warm up box 🤭 Love it 🔥🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/B1wjRpCmFo — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) February 25, 2022

German language skills not required as Wolfsburg Women provocatively previewed their Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Ledley King and Tottenham honoured a ‘local legend’.

Ledley King met an inspirational local young person this week to mark the 15th anniversary of the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation’s delivery of Premier League Kicks. 💙 Watch more ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 25, 2022

Ryan Taylor cheekily greeted a former team-mate.

Ademola Lookman hailed Leicester progress.

In the hat for the last 16 ✅ big performance from the team. @Madders10 🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/AKOsraiphF — Ademola Lookman (@Alookman_) February 25, 2022

Wilfred Ndidi sent a message of support to anybody suffering from mental health issues.

Sending love to anyone struggling withtheir mental health. I am so proud of youfor doing your best to be okay.❤️ — Ndidi Wilfred (@Ndidi25) February 25, 2022

Cricket

Bird was the word at Kent.

Time flies!

The season cannot come soon enough for Northamptonshire.

Is it April yet? 😫 pic.twitter.com/KxYU9yjZCH — Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) February 25, 2022

Ian Bell was on the red carpet.

Great night @ThePeakyBlinder premiere in Birmingham last night! #PeakyBlinders First photo cred 📸 Farrell/Backgrid pic.twitter.com/ftAcjjn0vm — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) February 25, 2022

Darts

Oops.

"𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧'𝗦 𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗜𝗡𝗚?!" 🤯 A moment of madness from Ron Meulenkamp as he inexplicably busts his score with a 180! pic.twitter.com/ToJB2tax7e — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 25, 2022

Rugby Union

England paid tribute to their record-breaker in waiting ahead of his 115th cap.

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙤𝙛 𝘽𝙚𝙣 🌹 Some of the best @benyoungs09 England moments 🎥 pic.twitter.com/0UmTMxpmeU — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 25, 2022

Motor Racing

Formula One’s colours were on display at pre-season testing.

Our final day of pre-season running in Barcelona! 💫#F1 pic.twitter.com/PEmZ5t8yRV — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

Boxing

Josh Taylor was ready for war.