Bird penalised, loses Hong Kong E-Prix win

Alex Kalinauckas
motorsport.com

Edoardo Mortara has been promoted from second to first as a result of the penalty and takes his and Venturi’s first FE victory.

Bird had spent the majority of the race hounding long-time leader Lotterer and the Envision Virgin Racing driver held a sizeable energy advantage as the finish approached.

On the penultimate lap at the Turn 2 90-degree right hander, Bird hit Lotterer’s right rear tyre, which caused a puncture a few corners later that dropped the DS Techeetah driver from the lead down into 14th and last of the classified drivers.

Bird was quickly put under investigation, and the provisional penalty drops him to six in the results.

Audi’s Lucas di Grassi is now classified in second place and Bird's teammate Robin Frijns is completes the podium.

Speaking before the news of Bird’s penalty was announced, Lotterer called his rival’s move “pretty disgusting”.

“I was leading the race and got hit pretty strongly in the rear by Sam, who completely ran into me and destroyed my suspension and tyre, which immediately I felt but tried to survive,” Lotterer told Motorsport.com.

“[But] I couldn’t survive. He used me basically as a braking tool and I don’t think it’s a fair move.

“It’s a pretty disgusting move because we know as drivers that these cars are strong and you can take that risk. Is it fair? I don’t think so.”

When asked for his thoughts on losing the race win, Bird told Motorsport.com that he was “gutted”.

“I suppose you cannot expect to have contact with the lead car, the lead car then have an issue, you go and win the race, and not have some form of penalty,” he continued.

“Obviously I was hoping for a different penalty – like a grid penalty for the next race.

It’s a big shame, I do genuinely hand-on-heart feel for the guy.

“He absolutely deserved to win the race, probably, I feel like I was a lot quicker than him, I had a lot more energy, but he was leading the race and that’s just how it is.”

Update: Following a stewards hearing involving representatives of the DS Techeetah and Virgin squads that followed the former protesting the provisional results that included Bird’s five-second penalty, no further action was taken and the final results have been confirmed.

Bird remains sixth and as a result now leads Mahindra Racing’s Jerome d’Ambrosio by one point in the drivers’ standings, with di Grassi and Mortara a further point back.

Techeetah was unsuccessful in its protest.

Revised results:

1

48

Switzerland
Switzerland

 Edoardo Mortara 

Monaco
Monaco

 Venturi

59'36.119

2

11

Brazil
Brazil

 Lucas di Grassi 

Germany
Germany

 Team Abt

0.988

3

4

Netherlands
Netherlands

 Robin Frijns 

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Virgin Racing

1.536

4

66

Germany
Germany

 Daniel Abt 

Germany
Germany

 Team Abt

1.985

5

19

Brazil
Brazil

 Felipe Massa 

Monaco
Monaco

 Venturi

3.258

6

2

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Sam Bird 

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Virgin Racing

3.306

7

20

New Zealand
New Zealand

 Mitch Evans 

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jaguar Racing

4.017

8

17

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Gary Paffett 

Germany
Germany

 HWA AG

4.368

9

16

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Oliver Turvey 

China
China

 NIO Formula E Team

5.624

10

28

Portugal
Portugal

 Antonio Felix da Costa 

United States
United States

 Andretti Autosport

6.492

11

7

Argentina
Argentina

 Jose Maria Lopez 

United States
United States

 Dragon Racing

7.218

12

8

France
France

 Tom Dillmann 

China
China

 NIO Formula E Team

7.825

13

25

France
France

 Jean-Eric Vergne 

China
China

 Techeetah

16.604

14

36

Germany
Germany

 Andre Lotterer 

China
China

 Techeetah

24.270

Ret

22

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Oliver Rowland 

France
France

 DAMS

7 Laps

Ret

5

Belgium
Belgium

 Stoffel Vandoorne 

Germany
Germany

 HWA AG

16 Laps

Ret

23

Switzerland
Switzerland

 Sébastien Buemi 

France
France

 DAMS

17 Laps

Ret

27

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Alexander Sims 

United States
United States

 Andretti Autosport

20 Laps

Ret

6

Brazil
Brazil

 Felipe Nasr 

United States
United States

 Dragon Racing

35 Laps

Ret

94

Germany
Germany

 Pascal Wehrlein 

India
India

 Mahindra Racing

35 Laps

Ret

64

Belgium
Belgium

 Jérôme d'Ambrosio 

India
India

 Mahindra Racing

35 Laps

Ret

3

Brazil
Brazil

 Nelson Piquet Jr. 

United Kingdom
United Kingdom

 Jaguar Racing

 

 

