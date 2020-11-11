Bird flu: Third outbreak detected in England - cull begins and control zones in place

A third case of bird flu has been detected in England at a premises near Leominster in Herefordshire - after two other cases were discovered last week.

The latest case in broiler breeder chickens follows those found in Cheshire and Kent on 2 November.

Birds are being culled and control zones have been put in place, the government has confirmed.

Authorities say they are taking "immediate and robust action" after the H5N8 strain was found in Herefordshire and Cheshire, and H5N2 was confirmed in Kent.

An investigation has been started into the origin of the disease in each of the cases, the government has said.