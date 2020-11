LONDON (Reuters) - Bird flu has been identified in a small number of wild birds in southwest England, Britain's environment department said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer has confirmed that routine monitoring has detected the H5N8 strain of avian influenza in a very small number of wild birds in Gloucestershire, Devon and Dorset," the statement said.





(Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)