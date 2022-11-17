Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.0325

The board of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 20th of December, with investors receiving CA$0.0325 per share. The dividend yield will be 5.6% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Bird Construction's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Bird Construction's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 26.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Bird Construction's Track Record Isn't Great

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the last 10 years, but it has slowly been decreasing. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$0.72 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$0.39. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.9% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. It's encouraging to see that Bird Construction has been growing its earnings per share at 23% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Bird Construction's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Bird Construction's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Bird Construction you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

