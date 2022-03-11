Bird Construction Inc. Announces Selection as General Contractor for the City of Barrie Wastewater Treatment Facility Upgrade Program Delivered Through an IPD Contract

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. ("Bird") announced today that it has been selected by the City of Barrie to take the role of General Contractor for the City's Wastewater Treatment Facility (WwTF) upgrade program ("the Project"). Together with Maple Reinders in a Joint-Venture (MBJV), a collaborative entity, Bird will assume primary responsibility for construction services for the duration of the Project which will be delivered through an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) model. The construction cost estimate for the project is valued at approximately $125 million.

Investments to improve the City of Barrie's WwTF infrastructure are being made to ensure optimal design and delivery of wastewater services for the City of Barrie, while accommodating growth. The redevelopment and expansion of the City's WwTF will be managed as a Design and Construction Program combining a series of distinct, interdependent projects, to be delivered in a coordinated and sequenced approach, making IPD an ideal delivery method.

IPD is a contracting method that promotes productivity and efficiency, through bringing together the owner, consultants, general contractor, and occasionally, trade contractors, and suppliers, to work together in a collaborative setting. The IPD model aligns incentives for the partners through terms that incentivize the achievement of project goals and provides full transparency regarding project costs. Leading the construction activities for the Project, Bird will provide input into the planning and design processes to support and contribute to their successful planning and delivery.

"Bird has established a prominent industry position in collaborative contracting and I am pleased to see this recognized through multiple IPD awards that have contributed substantially to our robust Backlog," said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Over the past several years, we have been awarded a number of wastewater projects under this contracting method, and we look forward to bringing our technical and project execution expertise to the City of Barrie. This Project contributes to our expanding portfolio and reach in Ontario and reflects our discipline and diligence in providing a highly regarded client service approach that positions us to continue to build long-term shareholder value."

This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Bird Construction
Bird (TSX:BDT) is a leading Canadian construction company operating from coast-to-coast and servicing all of Canada's major markets. Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services from new construction for industrial, commercial, institutional, and civil infrastructure markets; to industrial maintenance, repair and operations services, heavy civil construction, and mine support services; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders. www.bird.ca

