Bird charity locked out of Twitter during Big Garden Birdwatch

A bird conservation charity said it had been locked out of its Twitter account for eight days after posting several tweets about woodcock.

The Norfolk-based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) lost access to its account at a time when BBC Winterwatch was covering the Big Garden Birdwatch.

"It's all a bit of a mystery, but we have had no explanation from Twitter," said the BTO's Tom Stewart.

The BBC has contacted Twitter for comment.

The BTO posted on its Facebook page to inform birdwatchers that its Twitter account had been frozen on 20 January.

"We tried to contact Twitter to try to get our account back up and running quickly, but it's all automated and you just get a message back saying 'thank you for sending the information - we will review it'," said Mr Stewart.

The charity, whose office is in Thetford, said it was asked by Twitter to verify its account, but "it was all downhill from there really, as the age we put in didn't tally with Twitter's (very under-publicised) age verification policy", he said.

"We thought it might have happened because of our repeated use of the word 'woodcock' for our species survey, which might have been misinterpreted by Twitter's algorithms," he added.

"It was annoying that it happened in that week of all weeks, when there tends to be a swell of activity among our 115,000 followers for Winterwatch and the weekend's RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch, which we support and highlights that people can monitor birds all year round in our own Garden Birdwatch."

Chris Packham (on the right, pictured with Sir David Attenborough) has been presenting BBC Winterwatch for two weeks from Wild Ken Hill in west Norfolk

BBC Winterwatch presenter Chris Packham tweeted to ask Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to sort things out after his co-presenter Michaela Strachan had also lost her account.

He called the BTO "well respected scientists and educators working to support critical conservation projects".

Hello @elonmusk . Thanks for reinstating @michaelastracha to @Twitter . I’m afraid the excellent @_BTO have now inexplicably disappeared . They are very important and well respected scientists and educators working to support critical conservation projects . Any chance . . . RT pic.twitter.com/XCrllstZZe — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) January 27, 2023

The @_BTO account was restored on Saturday evening.

Story continues

Mr Stewart said: "Obviously we're relieved to be able to tweet again.

"But we're conscious of the irony of bird charity being locked out of Twitter."

Join the search for UK breeding Woodcock! We need volunteers to count displaying male Woodcock in set woodland sites to improve our understanding of their declines & inform future conservation work👉 https://t.co/9tE4zz5QsH@BBCSpringwatch #WinterWatch



📹 Rachel McAloon / BTO pic.twitter.com/G2hCNGGGhH — BTO (@_BTO) January 19, 2023

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk