Birch Water Market: Key Players, Sales, Revenue, and Growth Strategies [Global Birch Water Market Size To Cross $2.37 Billion by 2030, at a 7.18% CAGR]

According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Birch Water Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 2.37 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.18% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Treo Brands, TÕRRA, Sibberi, Wild West, Nordic Koivu, Belseva, Säpp, Sealand Birk, Alaska Wild Harvest, Nature On Tap, RA, Wild & Pure, Biotona Bio, Sip Sap, Drink Simple, Vitalge, WILDY, Byarozavik, and others.

Birch Water Market By Distribution Channel (Retail Distribution And Direct Distribution), By Type (Non-Carbonated And Carbonated), By Nature (Conventional And Organic), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, And Nutraceuticals), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Birch Water Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2.37 Billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.18% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Birch Water? How big is the Birch Water Industry?

Birch Water Industry Coverage & Overview:

The manufacture and marketing of birch water, a natural drink made from the sap of birch trees, is the focus of the birch water industry. Birch water provides a refreshing alternative to traditional alcoholic beverages. The numerous positive effects on one's health that are correlated with regular drinking of the beverage are what are driving consumer demand for it. Additionally, it has a reasonable amount of anti-oxidants, minerals, and vitamins despite having a low calorie and sugar content. Birch water has been shown to have anti-inflammatory and detoxifying effects, according to a number of studies.

Story continues

The demand for natural and nutritious beveragess has skyrocketed over the past few years, which has resulted in the business experiencing phenomenal growth in recent years. Birch water is sold in a variety of formats, such as canned or bottled versions, as well as powdered or concentrated variants, and its stakeholders range from local producers to multinational firms operating in the food and beverages (F&B) industry. During the time covered by the forecast, the market could record a significant growth rate, but it is also likely to face a number of difficulties and constraints.

Global Birch Water Market: Growth Dynamics

The global birch water market is expected to grow because more people are switching to a vegan diet and prefer to eat only plant-based foods. Studies conducted for the purpose of research have demonstrated that there may be advantages to avoiding the regular consumption of meat. Both the health of the consumer and the health of the environment are improved as a result of its consumption. Foods derived from plants, for instance, tend to be richer in dietary fibre, minerals, and vitamins than animal-based alternatives. It is well established that regular intake is associated with a lower chance of developing chronic diseases such as coronary heart disease, diabetes, and certain forms of cancer. In addition to this, it has a smaller impact on the environment in comparison to animal husbandry, and it is more in line with compassionate or ethical methods of animal treatment. It is anticipated that there will be an increase in demand for beverages that contain birch water as a result of an increased level of end-consumer awareness regarding the positive consequences of switching to or adopting vegan diet types.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2.37 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.18% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Treo Brands, TÕRRA, Sibberi, Wild West, Nordic Koivu, Belseva, Säpp, Sealand Birk, Alaska Wild Harvest, Nature On Tap, RA, Wild & Pure, Biotona Bio, Sip Sap, Drink Simple, Vitalge, WILDY, and Byarozavik. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Birch Water Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on distribution channel, Retail distribution and direct distribution are the two distinct sub-segments of the global Birch water market. In the year 2022, the market segment of retail distribution, which is concerned with the business of selling items through a variety of retail outlets including supermarkets and natural food shops, had the largest growth. The vast majority of these units provide regular discounts and other incentives to repeat customers, which contributes to the fact that they typically see greater foot traffic than other types of distributors. It is possible that direct distribution will emerge as an essential component of the market during the course of the forthcoming era. Although online sales and models that sell directly to customers may be significant for some businesses, they are unlikely to be as significant as retail versions of their products. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, organized retail accounts for something in the vicinity of 10 percent of the total retail industry in the region.

Based on type, The non-carbonated segment and the carbonated segment together make up the global birch water market.

Based on nature, Conventional and organic products make up the two primary segments of the global birch water market. According to the most recent trends in the market, it is anticipated that demand in the organic category will experience higher growth in the near future because this is one of the few aspects that enables market companies to differentiate themselves from the majority of their other competitors. It is possible for companies in the business to increase their revenue by highlighting the fact that organic birch water is better for one's health and has a favourable impact on the surrounding environment. According to a study that was published in the Journal of Food Composition and Analysis, the amount of calcium that is present in birch water can range anywhere from 11.8 to 97.3 mg/L.

Based on application, the global market divisions are pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and nutraceuticals.

The global Birch Water market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Retail Distribution

Direct Distribution

By Type

Non-Carbonated

Carbonated

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Browse the full “Birch Water Market By Distribution Channel (Retail Distribution And Direct Distribution), By Type (Non-Carbonated And Carbonated), By Nature (Conventional And Organic), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, And Nutraceuticals), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/birch-water-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Birch Water market include -

Treo Brands

TÕRRA

Sibberi

Wild West

Nordic Koivu

Belseva

Säpp

Sealand Birk

Alaska Wild Harvest

Nature On Tap

RA

Wild & Pure

Biotona Bio

Sip Sap

Drink Simple

Vitalge

WILDY

Byarozavik

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global birch water market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.18% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global birch water market size was valued at around USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.37 billion, by 2030.

The birch water market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing rate of vegan diet culture

Based on nature segmentation, organic was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on distribution channel segmentation, retail distribution was the leading channel in 2022

On the basis of region, Europe was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Birch Water industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Birch Water Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Birch Water Industry?

What segments does the Birch Water Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Birch Water Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Nature, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

It is anticipated that Europe will have the highest increase in the global birch water market, given that it is the region that now contributes the most to the global industry. The majority of the world's supply of birch water comes from countries such as Russia, Finland, and the Baltic nations. The climatic conditions of these areas, which are known to experience low temperatures for a significant portion of the year, are a major contributor to the high levels of consumption as well as production of the beverages in question. In addition, because Europe has an abundance of birch tree forests, it has the potential to become an ideal place for the manufacturing of birch water. In addition to this, there is a growing demand for organic and nutritious beverages, as well as a growing awareness about the benefits of birch water, both of which could work in favour of the growth of the region. The market in North America is anticipated to expand at a high rate, despite the fact that it is relatively small. Demand for birch water is being driven higher by an increasing health consciousness in the region, as well as an interest in natural and organic products.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Jason Derual, an internationally recognized songwriter, singer, and social media personality, acquired major stake ownership in TREO, which is the only beverage company in the US that uses birch water to produce functional and organic flavored water. The influencer also plans to act as a brand ambassador for the company

In November 2022, OselBirch, an Estonia-based firm that deals with birch water beverages, announced the development of a fresh range of fermented organic birch water. With this move, the company plans to expand its presence in the European market with the final intention of developing functional, fortified beverages

In August 2021, Birkentree announced the launch of Highland Birchwater which is marketed as bottled water that can be mixed with whisky in a 50:50 ratio

Online Poker Market Size



