Birch Lane’s Friends & Family Sale Is Here! Shop Home Essentials for Up to 65% Off

Birch Lane

While most everyone is familiar with Wayfair, the home goods website that features anything and everything you can imagine, typically at discounted prices, its lesser-known sister brand, Birch Lane, hosts just as many incredible deals. But you’ll surely remember it after you explore its ongoing super sale.

Right now, you can shop hundreds of home essentials — from bedding sets to patio chairs — on sale for up to 65 percent off. Here, you’ll find items perfect for growing your work-from-home spaces, expanding your outdoor gardens, or updating your favorite indoor spots. But you’ll want to shop fast. Though the sale just started, some items are already selling out.

If you’re on the hunt for a bedroom upgrade, you can shop bedding sets under $100. The top-rated Roseann design comes with a reversible patterned comforter along with two shams and can easily transition from season to season thanks to its dual light and dark sides. Usually $200, you can shop this set now for just under $100.

Decor items are also seeing huge price drops and can transform any lived-in space almost immediately. For areas that feel cramped, consider shopping the Athens Full Length Mirror. A large mirror like this can create the illusion of a larger room without taking up much-needed space. It’s a great find for entryways, hallways, and bedrooms. Not to mention, it’s 63 percent off for the 70-inch size.

RELATED: AllModern’s Clearance Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Pieces Majorly Marked Down — Here Are 30 Deals to Shop

Outdoor goodies like rocking chairs and pot planter sets are also items you can save big shopping. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a price you don’t love searching through these popular items. While there are hundreds more deals in this sale you can browse now, you can scroll below to see 20 of the absolute best:

Best Deals on Bedding

View photos

Birch Lane

Breezy Floral Reversible Quilt Set, $73 (orig. $139.99); birchlane.com

Roseann Reversible Comforter Set, $99 (orig. $199); birchlane.com

Lorenzo Comforter Set, $188 (orig. $309); birchlane.com

Annabella Reversible Duvet Cover Set, $78 (orig. $115); birchlane.com

Best Deals on Outdoor Furniture

View photos

Birch Lane

Jarrard Solid Acacia Wood Patio Rocking Chair, $150 (orig. $249); birchlane.com

Lawson Coffee Table, $227 (orig. $255.73); birchlane.com

Callier Folding Side Table, $89 (orig. $199); birchlane.com

Eastvale Fiberstone Planter Box, $109 (orig. $139.50); birchlane.com

Best Deals on Decor

View photos