BiQ SEO Suite Commits $1 Million to COVID-19 Small Business Relief

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2020 / BiQ, maker of the revolutionary BiQ SEO Suite, announced today that it is committing $1 Million in free tier credits as COVID-19 relief to support small businesses. The free tier credits are intended to help small businesses affected by COVID-19 continue their marketing efforts. BiQ is the world's first SEO suite that democratizes pricing and places cost control in the hands of marketers.

"This is a crucial time when you should not quarantine your marketing efforts," said a spokesperson for BiQ. "This is because online marketing will still be one of the most effective ways to reach your target audience. We look outward for ways to help our community and those who have been affected by this virus."

The BiQ SEO Tool offers four main modules: Keyword Intelligence, Content Intelligence, Rank Intelligence, and Rank Tracking. They were built upon competitive intelligence capabilities. The modules are capable of serving the needs of any and every business niche.

BiQ's marketing aid program is open to all businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The allocation of free tier credits will be credited to users' dashboards upon successful sign-up. This $1 million pledge is projected to benefit at least 10,000 businesses. Participants get access to the company's main modules and its revolutionary SEO tool.

With this initiative, BiQ hopes to help businesses that are resorting to cutting marketing budgets to pull through and remain resilient in their efforts. The spokesperson added, "Those businesses who are smart enough to utilize this opportunity and invest smartly in SEO during the downtime will emerge victorious when the pandemic comes to a halt. Using the free tier credits will enable businesses to maintain their presence online while connecting marketing messages with their target audiences."

About BiQ

BiQ is the world's first SEO suite that democratizes pricing and lets customers scale as their needs grow. They believe in the statement, "Pay Only For What You Use & Don't Pay For What You Don't Use". The company provides granular cost control to users that want to grow their businesses effectively.

For more information, or to sign up for the program, please visit https://app.biq.cloud/sign-up

