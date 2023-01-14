Bipolar Disorder Market will worth USD 7.6 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Bipolar Disorder Market Size by Drug Class (Anticonvulsant, Mood Stabilizer, Antidepressant Drug, Antipsychotic Drug, and Others), By Mechanism of Action (Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor, Beta Blockers, Tricyclic Antidepressant Drug, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the bipolar disorder market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bipolar disorder market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/bipolar-disorder-market/350/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the drug class, mechanism of action and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global bipolar disorder market are Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Allergan Plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, Glaxo SmithKline (GSK), Pfizer Inc., and AstraZeneca among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide bipolar disorder market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
A mental illness called bipolar disorder, or manic depression, causes high and low moods, as well as changes in sleep, energy, behaviour, and thinking. In addition, to medical advancements or research, new causes and symptoms of bipolar disorder have been discovered, expanding the scope of medicine in order to diagnose all aspects of the condition. This in turn has boosted the global market for bipolar disorder treatment. It is possible for bipolar disorder medications to cause nausea, headaches, fatigue of the muscles, tremors, hair loss, diminished sexual interest, and lack of appetite, and some of these medications can damage the kidney or liver which is one of the major restraining factors, hampering the growth of the market. There is also a possibility that the patent expiration date for blockbuster drugs in this market will have an impact on market dynamics. Drugs in the bipolar disorder market are facing intense competition due to the advent of generic treatments. Moreover, for a better understanding and treatment of the bipolar disorder, governments around the world are increasing funding for bipolar disorder research. Increasing funding has led to many scientific discoveries that have paved the way for the development of better medicines and treatments for those with bipolar disorder.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/350

Scope of Bipolar Disorder Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Drug Class, Mechanism of Action, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Allergan Plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, Glaxo SmithKline (GSK), Pfizer Inc., and AstraZeneca among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Anticonvulsants are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The drug class segment is anticonvulsants, mood stabilizers, antidepressant drugs, antipsychotic drugs, and others. The anticonvulsant segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. By relieving the depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder without provoking mania, anticonvulsants act as effective depression mood stabilizers. As they stabilize mood without triggering mania or accelerating episodes, these drugs overcome the limitations faced by traditional antidepressants.

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The mechanism of action segment is a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, beta-blockers, a tricyclic antidepressant drug, and others. The serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is expected that the serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor segment will hold the largest share during the forecast period. As a result of controlling certain manic symptoms like restlessness, agitation, and insomnia until mood stabilizing drugs have taken effect to accelerate the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis           

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the bipolar disorder market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. There is a large market share for bipolar disorder in North America and it is expected to show similar trends without significant fluctuations over the forecast period. Bipolar disorder cases are on the rise, and healthcare infrastructure is improving, so the market is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. Market growth in this region is also expected to be fueled by high levels of stress, insufficient sleep, and an increase in substance abuse amongst the population, as well as ongoing initiatives aimed at raising awareness and supporting patients suffering from bipolar disorder.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's bipolar disorder market size was valued at USD 0.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030.
Various factors, including high levels of stress, inadequate sleep, and the tendency to substance addiction, will cause the German market to grow. Moreover, rising awareness about the management of bipolar disorder in the country boosts market growth.

  • China

China’s bipolar disorder market size was valued at USD 0.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030.
Bipolar illness is on the rise in the country, and government assistance to raise awareness has enabled technology advancements to precisely detect mental health conditions.

  • India

India's bipolar disorder market size was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030.
Rising technological advancements such as smartwatches, smartphones, and other wearable technologies enable more accurate mood and mental condition recognition, as well as physiological, behavioural, and environmental data collection, supporting the growth of the market in the country.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increase due to the rising cases of bipolar disorders and government initiatives to spread awareness about the management of bipolar disorders, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/350/single_user_license

Contact Us
Rocky Shah
GreyViews
Pune India
Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047
Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Pain Management Market Size By Product (NSAIDs and Anesthetics), By Indication (Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, and Other Applications), By Animal Type (Companion and Livestock), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-market/390

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size By Type (Endovenous Ablation, Surgical Ligation & Stripping, and Sclerotherapy), By End-User (Vein Clinics, Ambulatory Care Unit, And Hospital), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/varicose-vein-treatment-market/389

Surgical Sutures Market Size By Type (Absorbable and Non absorbable), By Application (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030         https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-sutures-market/385

Surgical Equipment Market Size By Product (Electrosurgical Devices Sutures, Surgical Sutures, Handheld Devices, and Staplers), By Application (Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-equipment-market/384

Psychedelic Drugs Market Size By Drug Type (Phencyclidine, Etamine, 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin, and Others), By Patient Type (Resistant depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Panic disorder, Narcolepsy, Opiate Addiction, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/psychedelic-drugs-market/379

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size By Drug Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market/378

Pregnancy Care Products Market Size By Product (Breast Cream, Stretch Mark Minimizer, Firming Lotion, Body Restructuring Gel and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pregnancy-care-products-market/376

Medical Device Sterilization Market Size By Product (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Laboratories, Clinics, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-sterilization-market/373

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Size By System (Invasive Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hemodynamic-monitoring-system-market/372

Dermatology Lasers Market Size By Type (Gem Laser Machine, Gas Laser Machine, and Semiconductor Laser Machine), By Application (Beauty and Skin Diseases), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermatology-lasers-market/370


Latest Stories

  • Nicola Sturgeon preparing to fight for gender reforms in court

    Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to fight to save her controversial gender reforms in court if they are blocked by Downing Street this week.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Outfielder Corey Dickerson, Nationals agree to deal for 2023

    WASHINGTON — Corey Dickerson hopes to show he can still hit for power and make an impact in the majors in his 30s. Signing with the Washington Nationals should give the well-traveled outfielder the chance to show that. Dickerson finalized a $2.25 million, one-year deal with the Nationals on Tuesday. After combining for just 19 home runs over the past three seasons, he joins a young team in Washington that's coming off three consecutive last-place finishes in the NL East and seems to match his me

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Robertson, Oettinger lead Stars past Islanders 2-1 in SO

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Robertson scored in regulation and picked up the only goal in the shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Robertson wired a wrist shot over the glove of Sorokin in the shootout. Dallas' Jake Oettinger made 26 saves and stopped Mathew Barzal, Anthony Beauvillier and Brock Nelson in the shootout. Anders Lee scored the lone goal for New York and Ilya Sorokin finished with 23 saves in the first of a five-game Islanders homestand

  • McDonagh looks back at Leafs-Lightning series, talks new challenge with Predators

    TORONTO — Ryan McDonagh was sitting in the same locker room where, eight months earlier, he celebrated another playoff series triumph — one that resigned the tortured team down the hall to another soul-searching spring. The veteran defenceman and his Tampa Bay Lightning came back from a 3-2 deficit in that first-round matchup against the Toronto Maple Leafs in dramatic fashion last May, winning Game 6 in overtime at home before a hard-fought Game 7 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The narrative comi

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Conor Timmins becoming essential to Leafs' blue line

    The Maple Leafs suddenly appear to have incredible depth on the blue line, and Conor Timmins is giving Sheldon Keefe no reason to take him out of the lineup. In his 53rd NHL game, against Philadelphia, the 24-year-old defenceman scored his first big league goal to go with impressive performances since his November trade to Toronto.

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and