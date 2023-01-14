Bipolar Disorder Market will worth USD 7.6 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews

Bipolar Disorder Market Size by Drug Class (Anticonvulsant, Mood Stabilizer, Antidepressant Drug, Antipsychotic Drug, and Others), By Mechanism of Action (Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor, Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor, Beta Blockers, Tricyclic Antidepressant Drug, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the bipolar disorder market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bipolar disorder market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/bipolar-disorder-market/350/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the drug class, mechanism of action and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global bipolar disorder market are Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Allergan Plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, Glaxo SmithKline (GSK), Pfizer Inc., and AstraZeneca among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide bipolar disorder market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A mental illness called bipolar disorder, or manic depression, causes high and low moods, as well as changes in sleep, energy, behaviour, and thinking. In addition, to medical advancements or research, new causes and symptoms of bipolar disorder have been discovered, expanding the scope of medicine in order to diagnose all aspects of the condition. This in turn has boosted the global market for bipolar disorder treatment. It is possible for bipolar disorder medications to cause nausea, headaches, fatigue of the muscles, tremors, hair loss, diminished sexual interest, and lack of appetite, and some of these medications can damage the kidney or liver which is one of the major restraining factors, hampering the growth of the market. There is also a possibility that the patent expiration date for blockbuster drugs in this market will have an impact on market dynamics. Drugs in the bipolar disorder market are facing intense competition due to the advent of generic treatments. Moreover, for a better understanding and treatment of the bipolar disorder, governments around the world are increasing funding for bipolar disorder research. Increasing funding has led to many scientific discoveries that have paved the way for the development of better medicines and treatments for those with bipolar disorder.

Story continues

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/350

Scope of Bipolar Disorder Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Drug Class, Mechanism of Action, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, Allergan Plc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, Glaxo SmithKline (GSK), Pfizer Inc., and AstraZeneca among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Anticonvulsants are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The drug class segment is anticonvulsants, mood stabilizers, antidepressant drugs, antipsychotic drugs, and others. The anticonvulsant segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. By relieving the depressive symptoms associated with bipolar disorder without provoking mania, anticonvulsants act as effective depression mood stabilizers. As they stabilize mood without triggering mania or accelerating episodes, these drugs overcome the limitations faced by traditional antidepressants.

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The mechanism of action segment is a serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, beta-blockers, a tricyclic antidepressant drug, and others. The serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is expected that the serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor segment will hold the largest share during the forecast period. As a result of controlling certain manic symptoms like restlessness, agitation, and insomnia until mood stabilizing drugs have taken effect to accelerate the demand for this segment during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the bipolar disorder market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. There is a large market share for bipolar disorder in North America and it is expected to show similar trends without significant fluctuations over the forecast period. Bipolar disorder cases are on the rise, and healthcare infrastructure is improving, so the market is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. Market growth in this region is also expected to be fueled by high levels of stress, insufficient sleep, and an increase in substance abuse amongst the population, as well as ongoing initiatives aimed at raising awareness and supporting patients suffering from bipolar disorder.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's bipolar disorder market size was valued at USD 0.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.55 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Various factors, including high levels of stress, inadequate sleep, and the tendency to substance addiction, will cause the German market to grow. Moreover, rising awareness about the management of bipolar disorder in the country boosts market growth.

China

China’s bipolar disorder market size was valued at USD 0.77 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Bipolar illness is on the rise in the country, and government assistance to raise awareness has enabled technology advancements to precisely detect mental health conditions.

India

India's bipolar disorder market size was valued at USD 0.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.86 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Rising technological advancements such as smartwatches, smartphones, and other wearable technologies enable more accurate mood and mental condition recognition, as well as physiological, behavioural, and environmental data collection, supporting the growth of the market in the country.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increase due to the rising cases of bipolar disorders and government initiatives to spread awareness about the management of bipolar disorders, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/350/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Veterinary Pain Management Market Size By Product (NSAIDs and Anesthetics), By Indication (Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, Postoperative Pain, Cancer, and Other Applications), By Animal Type (Companion and Livestock), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/veterinary-pain-management-market/390

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Size By Type (Endovenous Ablation, Surgical Ligation & Stripping, and Sclerotherapy), By End-User (Vein Clinics, Ambulatory Care Unit, And Hospital), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/varicose-vein-treatment-market/389

Surgical Sutures Market Size By Type (Absorbable and Non absorbable), By Application (Ophthalmic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurological Surgery, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030 https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-sutures-market/385

Surgical Equipment Market Size By Product (Electrosurgical Devices Sutures, Surgical Sutures, Handheld Devices, and Staplers), By Application (Orthopedics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-equipment-market/384

Psychedelic Drugs Market Size By Drug Type (Phencyclidine, Etamine, 3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ayahuasca, Salvia, Psilocybin, and Others), By Patient Type (Resistant depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Post-traumatic stress disorder, Panic disorder, Narcolepsy, Opiate Addiction, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/psychedelic-drugs-market/379

Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size By Drug Type (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Hormonal Therapy, Immunotherapy, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/prostate-cancer-therapeutics-market/378

Pregnancy Care Products Market Size By Product (Breast Cream, Stretch Mark Minimizer, Firming Lotion, Body Restructuring Gel and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Online Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pregnancy-care-products-market/376

Medical Device Sterilization Market Size By Product (Reagents, Instruments, and Services), By End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Laboratories, Clinics, Medical Device Manufacturers, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-device-sterilization-market/373

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Size By System (Invasive Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hemodynamic-monitoring-system-market/372

Dermatology Lasers Market Size By Type (Gem Laser Machine, Gas Laser Machine, and Semiconductor Laser Machine), By Application (Beauty and Skin Diseases), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermatology-lasers-market/370



