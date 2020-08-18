Bipolar Disorder: What Are the Different Types And How Can One Recognise It?

Emotions can be tricky: you may be feeling perfectly happy one second and something could happen to make you feel sad the very next minute. It’s just how humans react to what’s happening around them. However, in some people, these switches and behaviours can be extreme. People suffering from a mental condition called bipolar disorder present with dramatic shifts in their mood and energy within a short period of time. This condition often goes undiagnosed as people do not know much about it or how to recognize it.
What are the symptoms of bipolar disorder?
People with bipolar disorder usually present with two types of episodes: depression and mania. Unlike simple mood swings, each extreme episode of bipolar disorder can last for several weeks (or even longer).
During the manic phase, the person would present with the following signs and symptoms:
During the depressive period, the person would present with the following signs and symptoms:
Are there different types of bipolar disorder?
There are three types of bipolar disorder:
What causes bipolar disorder in a person?
The causes of bipolar disorder are:
Can bipolar disorder be treated?
The treatment for bipolar disorder aims at reducing the severity and frequency of depressive and manic episodes. Most people with bipolar disorder are given a combination of treatments such as the use of drugs like lithium and other anticonvulsant and antipsychotic medicines which help in calming the person. Along with drugs, the person is given psychological therapies to improve their quality of life. They can also be introduced to exercises and planned activities which may give them joy and a sense of achievement.
