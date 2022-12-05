BioVie Announces Positive Results for NE3107 in Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Phase 2 Trials

BioVie, Inc.
·11 min read
BioVie, Inc.
BioVie, Inc.

Figure 1

Day 28 Improvement in Motor Control vs Day 0
Day 28 Improvement in Motor Control vs Day 0

Figure 2

Percentage of Patients Experiencing >30% Improvement at Day 28 vs. Day 0
Percentage of Patients Experiencing >30% Improvement at Day 28 vs. Day 0

NE3107-treated patients experienced greater motor control in Parkinson’s trial

  • Patients treated with the combination of NE3107 and levodopa saw improvements in their UPDRS Part 3 (motor) score that is 3+ points superior to patients treated with levodopa alone. This level of superiority is considered to be clinically meaningful by Parkinson’s experts.

  • Patients under 70 years of age treated with NE3107/levodopa experienced roughly 6 points superiority compared to those treated with levodopa alone, suggesting that younger patients with less advanced disease progression may experience greater impact from treatment with NE3107.

  • 88.9% of patients <70 years old treated with NE3107 and levodopa experienced greater than 30% part 3 score improvements from baseline at the 2-hour mark compared to 63.6% of patients treated with levodopa alone.

  • The study met both of its objectives.

NE3107-treated patients experienced improved cognition and biomarker levels in Alzheimer’s trial

  • Patients treated with NE3107 experienced enhanced cognition as measured by multiple assessment tools, including a 2.1 points improvement on the modified ADAS-Cog12 scale (p=0.0173) among MCI and mild Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) patients

  • NE3107 reduces CSF phospho-tau levels by -1.66 pg/mL (p=0.0343) and the ratio of p-tau to Aβ42 by -0.0024 (p=0.0401)

  • 18 of 22 patients with abnormal baseline scans showed improvement in one or more brain regions as seen from advanced functional MRI studies

  • No drug-related adverse events were observed

CARSON CITY, Nev., Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced positive results from two Phase 2 trials assessing NE3107’s potential in Parkinson’s Disease (PD) and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD).

Enhanced motor control shown in Parkinson’s trial

The NM201 study (NCT05083260) is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics study in Parkinson's disease (PD) participants treated with carbidopa/levodopa and NE3107. 45 patients with a defined L-dopa “off state” were randomized 1:1 to placebo:NE3107 20 mg twice daily for 28 days. This trial was launched with two design objectives: 1) the primary objectives are safety and a drug-drug interaction study as requested by the FDA to demonstrate the absence of adverse interactions of NE3107 with levodopa; and 2) the secondary objective is to determine if preclinical indications of promotoric activity and apparent enhancement of levodopa activity can be seen in humans. Both objectives were met.

“NE3107 shows promise, and if the current findings are confirmed, it may represent one of the most significant advances in Parkinson’s treatment in decades,” commented Joseph Palumbo, BioVie’s Chief Medical Officer. “The NE3107-levodopa combination’s ability to provide 3+ points improvement on the part 3 score compared to levodopa-alone is a very meaningful clinical benefit according to PD experts. It may be more beneficial for patients whose disease is less advanced as seen from the 6+ point superiority on the part 3 score for patients <70 years old.”

Before study commencement and at multiple points throughout the 28-day trial, patients who did not receive PD medications for at least 8 hours overnight were observed using the Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) first thing in morning (hour 0). Patients were then given medication and observed again using UPDRS at 1, 2, 3, 4, and 8 hours after drug administration. Part 3 of the UPDRS instrument assessed motor control.

Day 28 Improvement in Motor Control vs Day 0
Day 28 Improvement in Motor Control vs Day 0


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9df20fac-a2d3-4f6b-89ea-68d001a7f828

  • Patients treated with NE3107 and levodopa saw improvements of part 3 score on Day 28 compared to Day 0 that is 3+ points better than those treated with levodopa alone at the 2- and 3-hour marks. This level of superiority is considered by PD experts to be clinically meaningful.1

  • Patients younger than 70 years old treated with NE3107 and levodopa experienced improvements that are roughly 6 points better than levodopa-treated alone. Patients younger than 70 years old represented roughly one-half of study participants.

Percentage of Patients Experiencing
Percentage of Patients Experiencing

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ace7875-4e88-4f98-8ed9-7640046995aa

  • After 28 days of treatment, 63.6% of patients treated with levodopa alone experienced >30% improvement from Day 0 at the two-hour mark compared to 80% for NE3107+levodopa-treated patients and 88.9% of NE3107+levodopa patients under 70 years old. This pattern is also observed for other time periods.

  • There were no drug-related adverse events

Full details from this trial will be presented at the upcoming AD/PD™ 2023 International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases to be held March 28-April 1, 2023 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

“This trial is primarily a safety and drug-drug interaction study that we expanded in hopes of finding an efficacy signal,” explained Cuong Do, BioVie’s President and CEO. “The fact that this small trial showed this magnitude of therapeutic impact for NE3107 allows us to proceed with planning the Phase 3 program for discussion with the FDA.”

“My review of the BioVie study of NE3107 in Parkinson’s Disease suggests that there is a probable signal of clinical efficacy in the treatment of motor symptoms,” stated Dr. Douglas Felter, a former executive at Pfizer, AbbVie, and AveXis experienced in developing PD treatments who was not associated with the NM201 trial. “This signal should be pursued in a larger, focused, confirmatory study.”

1 Horvath K. doi.org/10.1016/j.parkreldis.2015.10.006

Additional Positive Alzheimer’s Data Presented at CTAD

The Phase 2 trial (NCT05227820) enrolled a total of 23 patients – 18 patients with Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) scores greater than or equal to 20 (i.e., mild cognitive impairment [MCI] to mild AD) and 5 patients with MMSE <20 (i.e., moderate AD) – in an open-label, single arm study. The trial measured changes in cognition through verbal and visual test procedures, changes in biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease and inflammation that can be measured in both cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) and serum samples, and changes in functional magnetic resonance imaging in patients before and after treatment with 20 mg of NE3107 twice daily for 3 months.

Topline results were released on September 7, 2022, and Dr. Sheldon Jordan (the Principal Investigator) and his team presented additional data through a platform presentation at the Clinical Trial in Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) annual conference, held in San Francisco, CA November 29 to December 2, 2022. These data showed the following among patients with MMSE>=20 (i.e., mild cognitive impairment and mild AD):

  • Patients demonstrated enhanced cognition after three months of treatment with NE3107 compared to baseline as measured using multiple rating scales

    • Improvement of 2.2 point on the modified ADAS-Cog12 scale (p=0.0173), equating to 21.1% (p=0.0079) change compared to baseline. Among only responders, the improvement was 3.7 points (p=0.0003) equating to 36.2% (p<0.0001) compared to baseline

    • Improvement of 0.11 (p=0.0416) on the Clinical Dementia Rating scale (CDR), equating to 19.4% (p=0.0416) change from baseline

    • Improvement of 0.07 points (p=0.0094) on Alzheimer’s Disease Composite Score (ADCOMS)

  • Patients improved in daily function as evidenced by an increase in the Global Rating of Change scale2: +2.67 (p<0.0001) as observed by clinicians; +2.08 (p=0.0012) as reported by the patients; and +1.69 (p=0.0011) as reported by study partner.

  • Improvements in inflammation (reduction in TNFα) correlated with improvements in cognition (R=0.59, p=0.0259)

  • Patients experienced a reduction of CSF phospho-tau levels of -1.66 pg/mL (p=0.0343) and the ratio of p-tau to Aβ42 by -0.0024 (p=0.0401). Among responders, the reduction in p-tau was -3.22 pg/mL (p=0.0027) and the ratio of p-tau to Aβ42 was 0.0040 (p=0.0144)

  • 18 of 22 patients with abnormal baseline scans showed improvement in one or more brain regions as seen from advanced functional MRI studies

  • MCI and mild AD subjects with abnormal scans that improved after 3 months treatment also saw a -0.068 points improvement in their ADCOMS scores (p=0.0258)

“Through our work, we are seeking to deepen our understanding of brain degeneration and ultimately identify promising treatments that have the potential to counteract the degenerative process. Results from this trial provide encouraging signals that NE3107 may offer significant potential to reduce neuroinflammation and potentially improve metabolic parameters such as glutathione in the brain, and warrant further study in this patient population,” said Dr. Jordan. “I was surprised to see imaging data changes and how so many patients had increased Global Rating of Change scores, indicating overall improvement of the disease.”

Commenting on the data, Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie said, “AD drug development at BioVie is based on the evidence that AD pathology is multifactorial in nature. While Aβ and p-tau are important factors, decades of research on dozens of agents have not conclusively correlated improvements on these individual factors to improvements in cognition. We believe additional factors such as inflammation, insulin resistance, metabolic dyshomeostasis, apoptosis, oxidative stress, and glucose utilization also play critical roles in AD etiology. Data show that NE3107’s ability to reduce TNFα (the major regulator of inflammation) is highly correlated to improvements in cognition. We are pleased that the Principal Investigator observed these changes in 23 patients in only 3 months. We hypothesize that the modulation of TNFα levels and its inflammatory activation via TNFR1 lead to a multitude of changes among the many factors downstream from this master regulator, which collectively lead to improvements in neuronal health and cognition.”

2 The Global Rating of Change scale ranges from +5 to indicate significant improvement to -5 to indicate significant worsening

About Inflammation and NE3107’s Mechanism of Action 

Neuroinflammation, insulin resistance, and oxidative stress are common features in the major neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s Disease (AD), Parkinson’s Disease (PD), frontotemporal lobar dementia, and ALS. NE3107 is an oral small molecule, blood-brain permeable, compound with potential anti-inflammatory, insulin sensitizing, and ERK-binding properties that may allow it to selectively inhibit ERK-, NFκB- and TNF-stimulated inflammation. NE3107’s potential to inhibit neuroinflammation and insulin resistance forms the basis for the Company’s work testing the molecule in AD and PD patients.

Remarkable parallels exist between AD and PD, among them activated microglia driving inflammation, involvement of TNFα, oxidative stress, protein misfolding, mitochondrial dysfunction, and insulin resistance. In preclinical and clinical studies, NE3107 reduced inflammation and enhanced insulin sensitivity, both of which are important to PD pathology. Preclinical studies in marmoset monkeys have shown NE3107 administered alone to be as pro-motoric as levodopa, underscoring the apparently critical role of inflammation in expression of PD dysmobility. When NE3107 was administered with levodopa, the combination improved motor control better than either drug alone. Furthermore, in the marmoset study, NE3107 reduced the severity of levodopa induced dyskinesia (LID) concurrent with pro-motoric benefit and decreased neurodegeneration, preserving twice as many dopaminergic neurons compared to control.

About BioVie 

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in chronic debilitating conditions. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFkB (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is conducting a potentially pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, parallel group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in patients who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028) and is targeting primary completion in mid-2023. An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson’s disease (NCT05083260) completed in December 2022 and is in the process of releasing findings. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2b study for the treatment of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis with top-line results anticipated in mid-2023. BIV201 is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. For more information, visit http://www.bioviepharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies and to obtain approval for our product candidates, to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

For Public/Press Relations Inquiries:

Dennis Consorte
(201) 344-9648
dennisconsorte@gmail.com

For Investor Relations Inquiries:

Bruce Mackle 
Managing Director 
LifeSci Advisors, LLC 
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com


Latest Stories

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Sabonis powers Kings to 123-96 win over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10-of-11 shooting and the Sacramento Kings handed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss of the season, 123-96 on Saturday. Sabonis set the tone with 15 points in the opening quarter and the Kings’ bench kept it going in the second, building a 28-point lead. They led by 29 in the third and by 31 in the fourth. Sabonis had six assists and five rebounds. Keegan Murray added 23 points and D’Aaron Fox had 14 points for the Kings,

  • Jack Quinn scores twice, Sabres beat Sharks 6-3

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Quinn scored twice to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Sunday night. Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves. The Sabres scored three times in the second period to take control. Nick Bonino, Kevin Labanc and Oskar Lindblom scored for the Sharks, who have lost three in a row and six of their last seven games. Aaron Dell made 32 saves. Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin had t

  • Canadiens' Carey Price speaks against new federal firearms bill

    Carey Price has come under fire after he pledged his support to the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights as the Liberal government attempts to pass Bill C-21.

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Rozier, Hornets hold on to beat Wizards 117-116

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 25 points, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 and the Charlotte Hornets held off a second-half rally by Bradley Beal and the Wizards to hand Washington its fifth loss in the six games, 117-116 on Friday night. P.J. Washington had 21 points and Mason Plumlee added 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who have won three of their last four. Beal scored 33 points, but turned the ball over twice and missed an open jumper in the final minute with Washington trail

  • Rodgers, Packers try to stop skid, extend streak over Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers turned toward the crowd after scrambling for a dagger touchdown at Soldier Field last year and landed a verbal haymaker for good measure. “I still own you! I still own you!” he screamed. Rodgers will get a chance to show again that he still owns Chicago when the Green Bay Packers visit the Bears on Sunday. “WGN was one of the few channels we had on our TV, so I grew up watching Cubs games and Bulls games, so I’ve been a fan of Chicago sports for a while," h

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Draisaitl, McDavid lead Oilers past slumping Blackhawks 5-4

    CHICAGO (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had two goals and an assist, helping the Edmonton Oilers top the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Janmark each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton improved to 2-0 in Chicago this season. Brett Kulak had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 21 saves. “Just got to keep building and we can't be satisfied with three wins in a row and the record we have," Janmark said. “We've

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Murray scores 34 points, short-handed Hawks beat Nuggets

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 34 points, rookie A.J. Griffin tied a career high with 24 subbing for injured Trae Young and the short-handed Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 117-109 on Friday night. Denver star Nikola Jokic, the two-time defending NBA MVP, had just four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting, but he and the Nuggets got hot in the third, cutting a 16-point deficit with a 14-1 run to make it 64-62 on Aaron Gordon’s layup. Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight

  • Tkachuk scores 2 late as Senators beat Rangers 3-2 in OT

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brady Tkachuk scored the tying goal for Ottawa in the final minute of regulation and won it with a backhander with 17.4 seconds remaining in overtime as the Senators beat the New York Rangers 3-2 Friday night. Tim Stutzle also scored for the Senators, who rebounded from a 3-1 loss at home to the Rangers on Wednesday and won for third time in four games. Cam Talbot had 25 saves, including a stop on Mika Zibanejad on a breakaway with 1:34 left in the extra period. Zibanejad and Vit

  • Canadiens forward Gallagher out at least two weeks with lower-body injury

    VANCOUVER — The Montreal Canadiens say forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury. Gallagher missed games at Calgary and Edmonton last week because of the injury. He had played every game of the season up to that point. Gallagher has three goals and five assists in 22 games. The Canadiens gave the update on Gallagher's injury before facing the Canucks on Monday night in Vancouver. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2022. The Canadia

  • Laurent Dubreuil wins third gold at Four Continents speedskating championships

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil won his third gold as Canada captured four more medals on the final day of racing at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships. Dubreuil dominate in the men's 1,000 metre race, adding to the titles he earned in Friday’s 500 and Team Sprint. The Lévis, Que., native crossed the finish line in one minute, 9.278 seconds, comfortably ahead of Koreans Seong-Hyeon Park (1:09.838) and Tae-Yun Kim (1:10.252). "In terms of results, it was a perfect weekend with three go