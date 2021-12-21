Bioventus Appoints Michelle McMurry-Heath to Board of Directors

Michelle McMurry-Heath, President and CEO of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO)

Michelle McMurry-Heath Joins Bioventus Board of Directors Effective January 1, 2022.

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, has announced the appointment of Michelle McMurry-Heath, MD, PhD, to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2022.

Over the past 20 years, as both a physician and scientist, McMurry-Heath has served in dynamic policy, regulatory, commercial health care and advocacy roles. She will join the Board as an independent director.

“We are thrilled Michelle will be joining the Bioventus Board of Directors,” said Ken Reali, CEO. “Bioventus will leverage her background as a global medical innovation strategist as well as her experience in global regulatory affairs, health care policy and valuable insights gained with the Food and Drug Administration as we grow our portfolio of offerings for pain treatments, restorative therapies and surgical solutions.”

“It is my privilege to join the Bioventus Board. I am excited to bring my experience to the Company as it continues to grow globally and help them accelerate patient access to their products, as I believe medical innovation can improve lives and unlock opportunities for people around the world,” said McMurry-Heath.

“We welcome Michelle to the Board and expect her opinion, perspective and critical thinking will serve as additional strategic guidance for Bioventus,” said William Hawkins, Chairman of the Bioventus Board of Directors.

Currently, McMurry-Heath is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), a membership and advocacy organization focused on strengthening opportunities for biotech research and applying biotech innovations to the biggest challenges of our age.

She previously served as Johnson & Johnson’s Vice President, External Innovation, Global Leader for Regulatory Science and Executive Director of Scientific Partnerships for JLABS@DC. McMurry-Heath joined J&J in 2014, first as its Worldwide Vice President and Global Head, Regulatory Affairs and later adding responsibilities for the company’s International Clinical Evidence and Strategic Operations.

Prior to that, she served as Associate Center Director for Science, Center for Devices and Radiological Health at the US Food and Drug Administration. From 2005 to 2010, McMurry-Heath was Director Health, Biomedical Science and Society Policy Program at the Aspen Institute.

McMurry-Heath began her career as a Senior Policy Advisor for Senator Joseph Lieberman for Health, Social, and Biomedical Innovation Policy. Later serving as a Robert Wood Johnson Health and Society Scholar at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley and a Mcarthur Fellow, Global Health for the Council on Foreign Relations.



She has an MD/PhD in Immunology from Duke University and received an AB in Biochemistry from Harvard University.



About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and surgical solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

