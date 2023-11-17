BioVectra opening new mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in P.E.I. as part of $90M expansion

The new BioVectra facilities include one of Canada's first mRNA vaccine biomanufacturing centres. (Laura Meader/CBC - image credit)

Charlottetown-based pharmaceutical company BioVectra is getting ready to open up new facilities in P.E.I. and Nova Scotia as part of a $90-million expansion.

The new facilities include one of Canada's first mRNA vaccine biomanufacturing centres in Charlottetown. There is also a new biologics fermentation suite in Windsor, N.S., and development laboratories in both provinces.

The P.E.I. and federal governments helped fund the expansion.

"It's a day of celebration. It's a day of pride for all of us," said CEO Oliver Technow.

"Our aim is to be able to supply all Canadians with mRNA therapeutics when they need them."

CBC News was given an early tour of the vaccine and biomanufacturing centre. It's a large addition which is attached to existing buildings near the Charlottetown Airport.

BioVectra says the facility will be unlike any other in the country.

High-tech equipment

The new centre includes high-tech equipment. That includes two large robotic "filling isolators" worth $4 million each that fill up vaccine vials and cap them without any human hands touching the product until it's sealed.

The machines can fill 100 vials at a time, all within minutes.

A robotic filling isolator is an example of the technology at the new centre. Bryan Lowery ,VP for Biovectra's manufacturing centre said the mRNA and pDna technology that they're using is cutting edge. "This is really going to be the future of how do you cure disease going forward," he said.

Two robotic 'filling isolators' worth $4 million each fill up vaccine vials and cap them without any human hands touching the product until it's sealed. (Laura Meader)

Bryan Lowery is vice-president of the manufacturing centre. He said the machines will allow medications to stay under sterile conditions.

"It's a computerized robotic system with two or three motorized arms on the inside of the unit itself," Lowery said. "They actually do all the movements ... that normally a human would be doing."

Lowery said these are the first robotic filling units he's seen after working in the industry for more than a decade.

"It's, I believe, the direction the industry is going," he said.

Story continues

Bryan Lowery is vice-president of the manufacturing centre. He says it's exciting to have breakthrough technology on-site.

Bryan Lowery is vice-president of the manufacturing centre. He says it's exciting to have breakthrough technology on-site. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The centre also has a large production fermenter which helps grow cells that will eventually be used for medicinal ingredients in therapies.

There are also extensive purification suite areas to ensure sterile drug products.

Lowery said it's exciting to have breakthrough technology on-site.

"It's a huge step forward for the company," he said.

Vaccines and other medications will be produced

Technow said a big part of what the company does is to partner with others in the biotech and pharmaceutical industry to help them produce their products in large quantities.

The new vaccine and biomanufacturing centre is attached to existing BioVectra buildings near the Charlottetown Airport.

The new vaccine and biomanufacturing centre is attached to existing BioVectra buildings near the Charlottetown Airport. (Laura Meader/CBC)

He said that when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Canada was caught in a situation where it had to rely on other jurisdictions for vaccines.

"Now, we are the first company in Canada that can actually respond to a future health crisis," he said. "We have the manufacturing domestically to supply these therapies and medicines to Canadians when the time comes."

The CEO said the mRNA platform is a very efficient and safe way to improve people's health.

He said BioVectra is not just looking at vaccines needed for future pandemics, but also for products used to treat severe conditions like cancer, and neurological and cardiovascular diseases.

"We will work on a number of new products and new indications that hopefully will help eradicate certain diseases that we currently have no therapies for," he said.

"There's a lot of research underway to tackle diseases in the oncology space as well as the neuroscience space."

'What we do here, nobody else can do in Canada'

The company said there is a lot of demand for the facility already. Technow said confidentiality agreements prevent BioVectra from mentioning exact names of companies, but that it's already been working with more than a hundred international companies.

He said the new facilities are a "big deal."

The company said there is a lot of demand for the facility already. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"What we do here, nobody else can do in Canada," Technow said.

The company expects to hire another 125 people in Atlantic Canada with the expansions. That's on top of about 650 positions that exist already.

The facility is close to being ready. BioVectra will hold a grand opening, and then the buildings will essentially be sealed up, off-limits to the general public.

The industry is heavily regulated. There are a number of steps to validate equipment and processes.

BioVectra will likely work on some clinical trials at first, but the company expects to start having the products it manufactures at the new centre used on a wider scale by next summer.

BioVectra has seven facilities in Atlantic Canada, five of which are in Charlottetown.