Biotricity's Bioheart Named to TIME's List of The Best Inventions of 2022

Biotricity, Inc.
·5 min read
Biotricity, Inc.

Bioheart provides consumers the most advanced personal heart monitoring technology, combining powerful analytics and continuous heart monitoring for personalized heart insights

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2022 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced that its Bioheart device has been named to TIME's list of the Best Inventions of 2022. Bioheart is the first of its kind - a continuous heart rhythm monitor using advanced technology to deliver unlimited heart data insights.

Cardiac issues are intermittent, often asymptomatic, and lifelong in nature, requiring continuous heart activity monitoring. Fitness trackers simply collect your heart rate and personal ECG devices manually collect a few minutes of data, leaving you without the full picture. Bioheart changes everything by creating the first heart activity monitor. Whether you are sleeping, sitting, or out exploring the world, Bioheart's uninterrupted monitoring keeps you informed about your heart 24/7.

TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives: time.com/best-inventions-2022. To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, as well as through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields-such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the New Best Inventions list, TIME's editors wrote: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)- including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever-that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

"We are honored and excited to have our premier consumer product, Bioheart, included in TIME's 2022 list," commented Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Founder and CEO of Biotricity. "Our mission is to disrupt and transform the state of cardiac health and wellness, worldwide. Bioheart is the beginning of this journey"

About Bioheart
Bioheart uses the most advanced heart technology combined with powerful analytics and continuous rhythm monitoring with 3 views of your heart to deliver the feedback needed to understand your heart health. All without a prescription. Get personalized insights that work for you, built from your own heart. Bioheart syncs to your smartphone for real-time data you can view on the Bioheart app. View summaries on important metrics like heart rate during rest and activity, live heart rhythm, heart rate variability, and more for advanced health tracking and performance optimization. Bioheart's electrical heart rhythm monitoring with 3 different heart views delivers the most accurate data on your heart without a prescription - giving you data you can trust. www.bioheart.com.

About Biotricity
Biotricity is transforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management with a focus on cardiology. Physicians and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive and personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. During the three months ended June 30, 2020 the Company incurred a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $3.4 million. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contacts:
Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins
(212) 896-1254
investors@biotricity.com

SOURCE: Biotricity, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724957/Biotricitys-Bioheart-Named-to-TIMEs-List-of-The-Best-Inventions-of-2022

