Biotalys’ unique protein-based biocontrol solutions to expand the offer of market leader Biobest in covered crops and berries

Ghent and Westerlo, BELGIUM, and Research Triangle Park (NC), UNITED STATES, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release – regulated information – inside information

Biotalys and Biobest Enter into Strategic Partnership to Expand Reach of Novel Biocontrol Solutions

Biotalys’ unique protein-based biocontrol solutions to expand the offer of market leader Biobest in covered crops and berries

Biobest appointed exclusive U.S. distributor of Biotalys’ first biofungicide Evoca™* for all crops and applications

Ghent and Westerlo, BELGIUM, and Research Triangle Park (NC), UNITED STATES – 17 December 2021, 07:00 CEST – Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with protein-based biocontrol solutions, and Biobest, a global leader in biocontrol and pollination in covered crops reaching growers in over 65 countries, today announced a long-term strategic partnership. The partnership will grant Biobest access to five protein-based biocontrol solutions developed by Biotalys on its AGROBODY Foundry™ technology platform for Biobest’s global offer in covered crops and berries. In addition, the two companies enter into an exclusive agreement for the distribution of Biotalys’ biofungicide Evoca™ in the United States for all crops and applications, starting in 2022 – pending regulatory approval.

“Biobest’s vision is to deliver an innovative and complete range of biological solutions to growers in all major geographical markets,” said Jean-Marc Vandoorne, CEO of Biobest. “Biotalys offers a unique new technology for the development of biodegradable, protein-based biocontrol products which are perfectly fit for the diversification of our offer to covered crop and berry growers and for the challenges these growers face in producing healthy and safe food. We look forward to initiating the offer to growers by adding Biotalys’ biofungicide Evoca™ to our portfolio in the United States upon availability of the product later next year.”

Story continues

Patrice Sellès, CEO of Biotalys, stated: "We are delighted to have chosen Biobest as our long-term commercial partner for our protein-based biocontrols programs in the covered crops and berry market segments. With its presence on all continents, supporting growers with a wide range of biocontrol solutions, and its innovative approach with novel techniques such as robotics, sensors and other digital supporting tools, Biobest is extremely well positioned to secure the best uptake of our unique technology and candidate products in these selected markets. At the same time, the distribution by Biobest of our very first biocontrol product Evoca™ in the U.S. market is a key milestone for our company and will pave the way for the commercialization of our future products.”

Long-term collaboration agreement

Under the terms of the partnership, Biotalys will offer Biobest a right of first negotiation to come to an exclusive distribution agreement for five protein-based biocontrol programs for use in the global covered crop and berry market during the next 10 years. The product candidates can relate to either the existing or future pipeline.

Each time a product candidate is promoted by Biotalys to the development stage on Biotalys’ AGROBODY Foundry™ technology platform, Biobest will have the rights to access the technology with the aim of adding the end-product to its portfolio of solutions in covered crops and berries. For each of the product candidates being promoted to the development stage, the companies will negotiate a tailored global distribution agreement and associated fees (for the technology and product) taking into account the spectrum, potency and crop applicability of the bio-fungicide, bio-insecticide or bio-bactericide solution involved.

The long-term partnership between Biobest and Biotalys provides that Biotalys will supply the end-products to Biobest for commercialization to growers globally. At a time when the number of crop protection solutions is facing significant challenges from a regulatory and consumer point of view, these growers are in need of more sustainable and safer food protection alternatives to produce healthy and delicious fruits and vegetables. The parties believe that this agreement could generate annual sales in the covered crop and berry space of more than EUR 100 million for both partners combined resulting from the five biocontrol programs.

Biotalys retains full freedom to enter into commercial partnerships for the five biocontrol programs in applications other than covered crops and berries. Biotalys also retains full freedom for R&D partnerships leading to new product candidate programs on any crops and any geographies.

Next to Evoca™, Biotalys’ pipeline at present consists of various bio-fungicide, bio-insecticide and bio-bactericide programs in different research or exploratory stages.

Exclusive distribution agreement for Evoca™ in the United States

Biobest and Biotalys have also signed a distribution agreement under which Biobest will exclusively distribute Evoca™ in the United States for all crops and applications, to calibrate the market as of late 2022, subject to regulatory approval. Evoca™ is Biotalys’ first biofungicide aimed at helping growers to protect crops such as strawberries, grapes and other high-value fruits and vegetables against Botrytis and Powdery Mildew in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs.

Biotalys submitted Evoca™ for EPA registration in the United States in December 2020. Following the submission, Biotalys passed both the provided completeness check and the preliminary technical screening. Biotalys expects to receive EPA approval in H2 2022. In April 2021, Biotalys also submitted for approval in California, as this State performs its own in-depth review.

The parties are not disclosing any further financial details.

* Evoca™: Pending Registration. This product is not currently registered for sale or use in the United States , the European Union or elsewhere and is not being offered for sale.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys has developed a strong and diverse pipeline of effective product candidates with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and is listed on Euronext Brussels since July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

About Biobest

Biobest, headquartered in Belgium, is a leading player in pollination and biological control. The company reaches out to growers in over 65 countries. Through its subsidiaries, the company has production sites, sales and technical support staff strategically located across the globe for effective worldwide service. Biobest distributors in many countries are key partners with whom the company works very closely to help customers achieve their economic and ecological goals. More information can be found on www.biobestgroup.com.

Biobest is a company majority owned by Floridienne, a Belgian industrial Group holding leading positions in a number of market niches or niche markets, in the sectors of Specialty chemicals & Recycling, Gourmet food and Lifesciences. The Group is listed on the Euronext Brussels Exchange (ISIN BE 0003215143).

For further information, please contact

For Biotalys:

Toon Musschoot, Head of IR & Communication

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

For Biobest:

Jean-Marc Vandoorne-Feys, CEO

T : +32 (0)14 25 79 80

E : jean-marc.vandoorne@biobestgroup.com

For Floridienne:

Thibaut Hofman, Group CFO

T: +32 (0)2 353 05 81

E: tho@floridienne.be

Important Notice

This announcement contains statements which are "forward-looking statements" or could be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words ‘aim’, 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are warned that none of these forward-looking statements offers any guarantee of future performance. The Biotalys actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Biotalys makes no undertaking whatsoever to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, unless required to do so by law.



