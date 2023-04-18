BioSyent to Present at 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

BioSyent Inc.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the upcoming 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. The conference will be held in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (North Building) on Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, 2023 between 8:30am and 4:30pm ET. Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, will present to investors an overview of BioSyent’s business and corporate activities on Tuesday, April 25 at 2:00pm.



Mr. Goehrum will also be available to meet with investors on a one-on-one basis during the conference. These one-on-one meetings can be requested by attendees through the conference portal online: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_91703/investor_login.html?event_id=91703.

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty, and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,091,919 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

