Biosurfactants Industry to Cross $6.4 Billion by 2026 - Global Market Insights by Type, Application, and Region

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Biosurfactants Market

Global Biosurfactants Market
Global Biosurfactants Market

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosurfactants: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosurfactants market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4%.

The report includes:

  • 81 data tables and 35 additional tables

  • An overview of the global market for bio-surfactants

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Highlights of the market potential for bio-surfactants market, based on type, application, and region, and coverage of history and latest technological developments of the industry

  • Coverage of definition, working and properties of biosurfactants, along with industry concept and discussion on importance of the biosurfactants industry

  • Information on manufacturing of biosurfactant substrates from agro-industrial waste and by-products, industrial waste, lignocellulosic waste and from oily and glycerol-based waste

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BASF, Croda International, Evonik, Stepan, AGAE Technologies, and Biotensidon GmbH

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • Information Sources

  • Intended Audience

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

  • Analyst's Credentials

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview of Biosurfactants

  • Introduction

  • Definition of Biosurfactants

  • Working of Biosurfactants

  • Properties of Biosurfactants

  • Pricing Analysis

  • Technological Background and Advancements

  • Industry Concept

  • Importance of the Industry

  • New Focus on Market Dynamics

  • Drivers

  • Restraints

  • Opportunities

  • Challenges

  • SWOT

  • Trends

  • Enhancing Biosurfactant Synthesis Using Nanoparticles

  • Adsorption-Desorption Utilizing Wood-Based Activated Carbon

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19

  • Overview

  • Influence of COVID-19 on Longer-Term Trends in Chemical and Materials

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Detergents Industry

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Personal Care Industry

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Processing Industry

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Petroleum Industry

Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Manufacturing Biosurfactant Substrates

  • Production of Biosurfactants from Agro-industrial Waste and Byproducts

  • Production of Biosurfactants Using Industrial Waste

  • Production of Biosurfactants from Lignocellulosic Waste

  • Production of Biosurfactants from Oily and Glycerol-Based Waste and Other Substrates

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Overview

  • Glycolipids

  • Rhamnolipids

  • Sophorolipids

  • Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins

  • Surfactin

  • Lichenysin

  • Phospholipids and Fatty Acids

  • Polymeric Biosurfactants

  • Particulate Biosurfactants

  • Product Mapping: Type of Biosurfactants

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Overview

  • Detergents

  • Personal Care Products

  • Food Processing

  • Agricultural Chemicals

  • Petroleum Industry

  • Others

  • Removal of Hydrophobic Organic Pollutants

  • Pharmaceutical

  • Product Mapping: Application of Biosurfactants

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of World

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 9 Global Competitive Landscape

  • List of Market Players

  • Recent Developments

  • Upcoming and Promising Strategies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • AGAE Technologies LLC

  • BASF Group

  • Biotensidon GmbH

  • Croda International plc

  • Ecover (Subsidiary of S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.)

  • Evonik Industries AG

  • Givaudan

  • Jeneil Biotech Inc

  • Saraya

  • Stepan Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfvvs6

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • CF Montreal's Champions League run ends with 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's CONCACAF Champions League run ended Wednesday night as a 1-1 home draw against Cruz Azul saw them bow out of the tournament on aggregate. Rudy Camacho scored for CF Montreal while Uriel Antuna was the lone goal-scorer for Cruz Azul who have qualified for their second consecutive Champions League semifinal. Montreal came out of the gate firing, showing an intensity that was sorely missed last Wednesday at Azteca Stadium with more shots on target in the first 30 seconds th

  • Did the Josh Manson trade establish the NHL's trade market?

    Josh Manson was dealt for a noticeably modest price. Is that because he used his leverage, or because the market isn't that hot after all?

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?