Biosurfactants Industry to Cross $6.4 Billion by 2026 - Global Market Insights by Type, Application, and Region
Global Biosurfactants Market
Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biosurfactants: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biosurfactants market was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.4 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4%.
The report includes:
81 data tables and 35 additional tables
An overview of the global market for bio-surfactants
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the market potential for bio-surfactants market, based on type, application, and region, and coverage of history and latest technological developments of the industry
Coverage of definition, working and properties of biosurfactants, along with industry concept and discussion on importance of the biosurfactants industry
Information on manufacturing of biosurfactant substrates from agro-industrial waste and by-products, industrial waste, lignocellulosic waste and from oily and glycerol-based waste
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including BASF, Croda International, Evonik, Stepan, AGAE Technologies, and Biotensidon GmbH
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Intended Audience
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview of Biosurfactants
Introduction
Definition of Biosurfactants
Working of Biosurfactants
Properties of Biosurfactants
Pricing Analysis
Technological Background and Advancements
Industry Concept
Importance of the Industry
New Focus on Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Challenges
SWOT
Trends
Enhancing Biosurfactant Synthesis Using Nanoparticles
Adsorption-Desorption Utilizing Wood-Based Activated Carbon
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19
Overview
Influence of COVID-19 on Longer-Term Trends in Chemical and Materials
Impact of COVID-19 on the Detergents Industry
Impact of COVID-19 on the Personal Care Industry
Impact of COVID-19 on the Food Processing Industry
Impact of COVID-19 on the Petroleum Industry
Chapter 5 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Manufacturing Biosurfactant Substrates
Production of Biosurfactants from Agro-industrial Waste and Byproducts
Production of Biosurfactants Using Industrial Waste
Production of Biosurfactants from Lignocellulosic Waste
Production of Biosurfactants from Oily and Glycerol-Based Waste and Other Substrates
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type
Overview
Glycolipids
Rhamnolipids
Sophorolipids
Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins
Surfactin
Lichenysin
Phospholipids and Fatty Acids
Polymeric Biosurfactants
Particulate Biosurfactants
Product Mapping: Type of Biosurfactants
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Overview
Detergents
Personal Care Products
Food Processing
Agricultural Chemicals
Petroleum Industry
Others
Removal of Hydrophobic Organic Pollutants
Pharmaceutical
Product Mapping: Application of Biosurfactants
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
South America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 9 Global Competitive Landscape
List of Market Players
Recent Developments
Upcoming and Promising Strategies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
AGAE Technologies LLC
BASF Group
Biotensidon GmbH
Croda International plc
Ecover (Subsidiary of S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.)
Evonik Industries AG
Givaudan
Jeneil Biotech Inc
Saraya
Stepan Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfvvs6
