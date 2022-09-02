‘Biosphere’: Mel Eslyn’s Directorial Debut Starring Sterling K. Brown & Mark Duplass Gets Surprise Special Presentation At TIFF

Veteran producer Mel Eslyn’s feature directorial debut Biosphere, starring Emmy winners Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show), will be making its world premiere as a surprise Special Presentation at the 47th edition of the Toronto Film Festival. The film will bow on the festival circuit in the Visa Screening Room at the Princess of Wales Theatre at 2:30 p.m. on September 10th.

Set in the not-too-distant future, the latest feature from Duplass Brothers Productions follows the last two men on Earth as they adapt and evolve to save humanity. Eslyn directed from her script written with Mark Duplass. She also produced alongside Zackary Drucker, Maddie Buis and Shuli Harel, with Mark Duplass and Jay Duplass serving as executive producers.

“I can’t wait for Toronto audiences to take the ride that Biosphere offers,” said TIFF CEO, Cameron Bailey. “Mel Eslyn, Mark Duplass, and Sterling K. Brown have crafted a completely original movie that dazzles with its audacity. It just has to be seen.”

Eslyn is best known as the long-time president of Duplass Brothers Productions, and has produced some of the company’s most acclaimed films and TV projects, including Room 104, The Lady and the Dale, the Indie Spirit winner 7 Days, The One I Love and Language Lessons. She also collaborated on and produced a number of the late Lynn Shelton’s films, including Your Sister’s Sister and Outside In.

Tickets for the special screening of Biosphere go on sale to TIFF Members on September 3rd at this link, opening to the public on the 5th. This year’s Toronto Film Festival will run from September 8-18.

