Biosimulation Market Size Worth USD 10.3 billion, Globally by 2031 with a massive CAGR of 15.5%, Growth Plus Reports

·4 min read
Pune, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biosimulation Market is expected to clock US$ ~10.3 billion by 2031 owing to the increasing demand for biosimulation for drug discovery and drug development applications and rising investment in R&D activities in the field of drug development. According to a report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled “ Biosimulation Market by Products & Services (Software and Services), Application (Drug Discovery and Drug Development), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization, Regulatory Institutes, and Research Institutes)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031” the market was worth in ~US$ 2.11 billion in 2020 and will display a CAGR of ~15.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Growth Engines

Biosimulation systems can be used as tools for understanding clinical outcomes in drug discovery and development. Increasing applications of biosimulation in the drug development process and increasing research studies for the development of new drugs are some of the key factors fueling market growth. Companies involved the drug development studies are increasingly adopting biosimulation products owing to the benefits such as time saving and low cost.

Companies in the market are focused on expanding their foothold in other regions. For instance, in November 2020, Certara opened a new office in Shanghai’s Pudong District, China’s epicenter for biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D). Through such strategies, they are able to expand services in those regions as well as acquire new customers.

The global biosimulation market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Products & Services, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Products & Services Segmentation’

Based on products & services, the biosimulation market has been segmented into:

  • Software

  • Services

The software segment is categorized into PK/PD modeling & simulation, PBPK modeling & simulation, molecular modeling, trial simulators, toxicity prediction, and other software. Services segments are bifurcated into in-house services and contract services.

The software segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. Factors driving the segmental growth include newer software launches, the increasing use of biosimulation software for drug development, and rising investments in R&D activities from pharma & biotech companies.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Regionally, the global biosimulation market has been segmented into:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World (RoW)

North America dominated the market for biosimulation holding the largest market share in 2020. Factors driving the growth of the biosimulation market in North America include the increasing investments in the development of new drugs, the rising adoption of advanced biosimulation products, the present large number of pharmaceutical companies, and the growing demand for pharmaceutical products in the region.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD ~2.11 billion

Revenue forecast in 2031

USD ~10.3 billion

Growth Rate

CAGR of ~15.5% from 2021 to 2031

Base year for estimation

2020

Forecast period

2021-2031

Segments covered

Products & Services, Application, End-User

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global biosimulation market include:-

  • Certara

  • Dassault Systèmes

  • Chemical Computing Group ULC

  • Simulations Plus

  • Rosa & Co. LLC

  • Genedata AG

  • Schrödinger, Inc

  • Physiomics Plc

  • Inosim Software GmbH

  • LeadInvent Pharma Inc

  • Among others

Table of Contents

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Geographic Scope

    3. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2018 & 2019

      2. Base Year – 2020

      3. Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031

    4. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL BIOSIMULATION MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCTS & SERVICES

    1. Software

      1. PK/PD Modeling & Simulation

      2. PBPK Modeling & Simulation

      3. Molecular Modeling

      4. Trial Simulators

      5. Toxicity Prediction

      6. Other Software

    2. Services

      1. In-house Services

      2. Contract Services

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com  Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


