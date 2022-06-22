Biosimulation Market Size Worth USD 10.3 billion, Globally by 2031 with a massive CAGR of 15.5%, Growth Plus Reports
Pune, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biosimulation Market is expected to clock US$ ~10.3 billion by 2031 owing to the increasing demand for biosimulation for drug discovery and drug development applications and rising investment in R&D activities in the field of drug development. According to a report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled “ Biosimulation Market by Products & Services (Software and Services), Application (Drug Discovery and Drug Development), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization, Regulatory Institutes, and Research Institutes)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031” the market was worth in ~US$ 2.11 billion in 2020 and will display a CAGR of ~15.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.
Growth Engines
Biosimulation systems can be used as tools for understanding clinical outcomes in drug discovery and development. Increasing applications of biosimulation in the drug development process and increasing research studies for the development of new drugs are some of the key factors fueling market growth. Companies involved the drug development studies are increasingly adopting biosimulation products owing to the benefits such as time saving and low cost.
Companies in the market are focused on expanding their foothold in other regions. For instance, in November 2020, Certara opened a new office in Shanghai’s Pudong District, China’s epicenter for biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D). Through such strategies, they are able to expand services in those regions as well as acquire new customers.
The global biosimulation market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Products & Services, Application, End User, and Region.
Excerpts from ‘By Products & Services Segmentation’
Based on products & services, the biosimulation market has been segmented into:
Software
Services
The software segment is categorized into PK/PD modeling & simulation, PBPK modeling & simulation, molecular modeling, trial simulators, toxicity prediction, and other software. Services segments are bifurcated into in-house services and contract services.
The software segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. Factors driving the segmental growth include newer software launches, the increasing use of biosimulation software for drug development, and rising investments in R&D activities from pharma & biotech companies.
Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’
Regionally, the global biosimulation market has been segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
North America dominated the market for biosimulation holding the largest market share in 2020. Factors driving the growth of the biosimulation market in North America include the increasing investments in the development of new drugs, the rising adoption of advanced biosimulation products, the present large number of pharmaceutical companies, and the growing demand for pharmaceutical products in the region.
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2020
USD ~2.11 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031
USD ~10.3 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of ~15.5% from 2021 to 2031
Base year for estimation
2020
Forecast period
2021-2031
Segments covered
Products & Services, Application, End-User
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’
Some of the prominent players operating in the global biosimulation market include:-
Certara
Dassault Systèmes
Chemical Computing Group ULC
Simulations Plus
Rosa & Co. LLC
Genedata AG
Schrödinger, Inc
Physiomics Plc
Inosim Software GmbH
LeadInvent Pharma Inc
Among others
