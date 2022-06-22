Biosimulation Market Size Worth USD 10.3 billion, Globally by 2031 with a massive CAGR of 15.5%, Growth Plus Reports

Growman Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd.

Pune, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biosimulation Market is expected to clock US$ ~10.3 billion by 2031 owing to the increasing demand for biosimulation for drug discovery and drug development applications and rising investment in R&D activities in the field of drug development. According to a report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled “ Biosimulation Market by Products & Services (Software and Services), Application (Drug Discovery and Drug Development), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization, Regulatory Institutes, and Research Institutes)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031” the market was worth in ~US$ 2.11 billion in 2020 and will display a CAGR of ~15.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/biosimulation-market/7621

Growth Engines

Biosimulation systems can be used as tools for understanding clinical outcomes in drug discovery and development. Increasing applications of biosimulation in the drug development process and increasing research studies for the development of new drugs are some of the key factors fueling market growth. Companies involved the drug development studies are increasingly adopting biosimulation products owing to the benefits such as time saving and low cost.

Companies in the market are focused on expanding their foothold in other regions. For instance, in November 2020, Certara opened a new office in Shanghai’s Pudong District, China’s epicenter for biopharmaceutical research and development (R&D). Through such strategies, they are able to expand services in those regions as well as acquire new customers.

The global biosimulation market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Products & Services, Application, End User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Products & Services Segmentation’

Based on products & services, the biosimulation market has been segmented into:

Story continues

Software

Services

The software segment is categorized into PK/PD modeling & simulation, PBPK modeling & simulation, molecular modeling, trial simulators, toxicity prediction, and other software. Services segments are bifurcated into in-house services and contract services.

The software segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the projected period. Factors driving the segmental growth include newer software launches, the increasing use of biosimulation software for drug development, and rising investments in R&D activities from pharma & biotech companies.

Speak to Analyst: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/biosimulation-market/7621

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Regionally, the global biosimulation market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

North America dominated the market for biosimulation holding the largest market share in 2020. Factors driving the growth of the biosimulation market in North America include the increasing investments in the development of new drugs, the rising adoption of advanced biosimulation products, the present large number of pharmaceutical companies, and the growing demand for pharmaceutical products in the region.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 USD ~2.11 billion Revenue forecast in 2031 USD ~10.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~15.5% from 2021 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2021-2031 Segments covered Products & Services, Application, End-User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global biosimulation market include:-

Certara

Dassault Systèmes

Chemical Computing Group ULC

Simulations Plus

Rosa & Co. LLC

Genedata AG

Schrödinger, Inc

Physiomics Plc

Inosim Software GmbH

LeadInvent Pharma Inc

Among others

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL BIOSIMULATION MARKET – ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCTS & SERVICES Software PK/PD Modeling & Simulation PBPK Modeling & Simulation Molecular Modeling Trial Simulators Toxicity Prediction Other Software Services In-house Services Contract Services

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Quick buy this premium report now: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=vpWsMWlilndE6ohMHFhaoRk22eeqKRCnD1gns6fv&report_id=7621&license=Single&submit=

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



