Biosenta Announces launching true™ in North America

TORONTO, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta Inc. (“Biosenta” or the “Company”) listed on the CSE (CSE:ZRO) is pleased to announce - Biosenta is launching a dual-action, broad-spectrum anti-microbial disinfectant to combat COVID-19 in North America.



Oil & Gas might come to mind when you think of Calgary, Alberta, but the winds of change are blowing.

Am Gill, CEO of Biosenta, has strategically been diversifying the Biosenta team, opening an office in Calgary and recruiting a dynamic team to help scale the organization.

This decision comes as part of Am’s mission to support Alberta’s industry diversification goals and enable interprovincial collaboration between Alberta and Ontario.

September 9th, 2020, marks the official launch of true™ in North American markets.

Biosenta has proudly established the new standard of consumer safe, disinfecting solutions.

true™ provides the disinfecting power sought after by healthcare providers and hospitals to ensure their patients have a clean and safe environment.

The unique patented formula is proven effective to create safe environments inside offices, schools, industrial facilities and commercial areas when appropriately used on sealed wood, plastic, stone, concrete, tile, or other non-porous hard surfaces.

true™ provides consumers and businesses with anti-viral wet disinfecting solutions and products with low-toxicity and prolonged protection after application.

Biosenta Inc. is proudly Canadian owned and operated, and has developed the patented true™ product line with an all Canadian team of Scientists.

Product development is taking place in partnership with Producers across North America. To order the product, or learn more, please visit the newly redesigned Biosenta website at https://www.Biosenta.com .

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta Inc. develops and manufactures a range of chemical compounds for household and industrial applications using advanced encapsulated nanotechnology.

Other household disinfectants and cleaners possess similar levels of efficacy as traditional disinfectants. But Biosenta products contain significantly lower concentrations of active ingredients resulting in lower toxicity.

Biosenta disinfectants and cleaners kill 99.9% of mold, fungi, bacteria and viruses on contact and prevent re-growth. Biosenta disinfectants are very safe due to the very low toxicity.

Biosenta industrial compounds are embedded to protect various materials, including drywall, plastic and resins, from microbe formation.

These compounds remain active for decades and protect the drywall of buildings, objects such as resin furniture, carpet rubber backing and synthetic tufts that contain plastic or resin, and textiles and paper from mold fungi, bacteria and viruses. Both the Biosenta household and industrial products are environmentally safe and biodegradable.

Disclaimer

In no way, the CSE has passed upon the contents of this news release and further has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor it’s Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the CSE) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information on the true,

please contact:



Sales

Biosenta Inc.

18 Wynford Drive, Suite 704

Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2

T: 416-410-2019

E: sales@biosenta.com For Investor Relations,

please contact:



Investor Relations

Biosenta Inc.

18 Wynford Drive, Suite 704

Toronto, Ontario M3C 3S2

T: 416-410-2019

E: info@biosenta.com





