BioRestorative Therapies to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc
MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company” or “BioRestorative”) (NASDAQ: BRTX), a clinical-stage company focused on stem cell-based therapies, today announced that Lance Alstodt, BioRestorative’s Chairman and CEO, along with Francisco Silva, Vice President of Research and Development, have been invited to ring the closing bell at Nasdaq’s stock market closing on Monday, February 7th at 4:00 PM ET in celebration of BioRestoriative’s uplisting to Nasdaq.

The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45PM ET and can be viewed live at https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/9988418 .

"We are honored to ring the closing bell in celebration of our recent uplisting. Our goal is to validate our technology through the regulatory process positioning the Company as a leader in the global cellular therapy market," commented Mr. Alstodt.

"Over the past decade, we have built a strong foundation of science, clinical translation and intellectual property and we look forward to expanding our pipeline into the clinic and developing therapeutics to help those with unmet medical needs,” said Mr.Silva.

Mr. Alstodt added, "We would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and the incredible milestones we have achieved to date. We are very excited to take the next step in our growth story as we continue to enhance BioRestorative’s profile and execute on our strategic plan as a publicly-traded company on Nasdaq."

About BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (www.biorestorative.com) develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells. Our two core programs, as described below, relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders:

• Disc/Spine Program (brtxDISC): Our lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100, is a product formulated from autologous (or a person’s own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient’s bone marrow. We intend that the product will be used for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders or as a complementary therapeutic to a surgical procedure. The BRTX-100 production process utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient’s bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient’s damaged disc. The treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. We have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100 to treat chronic lower back pain arising from degenerative disc disease.

• Metabolic Program (ThermoStem®): We are developing a cell-based therapy candidate to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (“BAT”). BAT is intended to mimic naturally occurring brown adipose depots that regulate metabolic homeostasis in humans. Initial preclinical research indicates that increased amounts of brown fat in animals may be responsible for additional caloric burning as well as reduced glucose and lipid levels. Researchers have found that people with higher levels of brown fat may have a reduced risk for obesity and diabetes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company's latest Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

CONTACT:
Email: ir@biorestorative.com


