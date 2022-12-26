Company Logo

Summary of the Bioprinting Market 2022-2031

Summary of the Bioprinting Market 2022-2031

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioprinting: Markets and Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Revenues from bioprinting are expected to reach almost $1.2 billion in 2028, compared with just $182 million today. By 2028, the analyst expects almost 70 percent of the bioprinting industry to come from applications and service revenues. The new report, "Bioprinting: Markets and Opportunities", claims that we are many years from transplanting printed organs. Nonetheless, bioprinting is finding a rapidly growing application in drug and cosmetics testing. Using printed tissues and organs avoids the need for animal testing and enables testing on printed tissue and organs that are realistic substitutes for the real thing.

Report Highlights

Production-grade bioprinters and reproducible bioprinting applications are coming to the fore. By 2031, R&D service revenues will clock up almost $250 million in service/applications revenue for bioprinting, but this will still only amount to 12 percent of total service/applications revenues in the bioprinting industry.

The analyst expects technological innovation across the entire bioprinting sector to accelerate. The new report points to three developments in particular as areas of strong commercial potential. One of these is the arrival of organs-on-a-chip, a product class that bioprinting does much to enable. The report also predicts that bioprinters will move beyond the currently dominant extrusion and inkjet machines. Already as many as 20 novel ways of doing bioprinting are emerging from leading labs and healthcare facilities worldwide. While extrusion and inkjet bioprinters will account for well over 90 percent of bioprinter revenues in 2022, but by 2031, 15 percent of bioprinter revenues will come from printers based on entirely novel printing technologies.

Another technical trend that is leading bioprinting forward technologically and will improve costs to patients and expand capabilities is the trend toward next-generation bioprinting platforms that have greater capacities, automate much of the work, and integrate medical functionality well beyond basic bioprinting. By 2031 the analyst expects production grade bioprinters or biomanufacturing platforms incorporating bioprinting to clock up around $100 million in revenues.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter One: Overview

1.1 Background to Report: A Renaissance for Bioprinting?

1.2 Bioprinting: An Attractive Business Opportunity Going Forward

1.2.1 History and Prospects

1.2.2 Bioprinting Industry Structure

1.2.3 Evolution of the Bioprinting Industry

1.3 Geographical Diversity of Companies

1.4 Goal, Scope and Plan of this Report

1.5 Methodology of this Report

1.5.1 Forecasting Methodology and Assumptions

1.6 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Two: Bioprinting: Market Drivers and Market Challenges

2.1 Factors that Could Lead to the "Bioprinting Moment"

2.2 The COVID Factor: COVID as a Bioprinting Market Driver

2.3 The Aging Population: The Role of Bioprinting

2.4 Bioprinting, Personalized Medicine and Bringing Healthcare Closer to the Patient

2.5 New Technologies Emerge Since the Previous Bioprinting Moment

2.5.1 Challenges to Technological Advances in Bioprinting

2.6 The Growing Potential for Modeling

2.7 Impact of Government Regulation and Funding

2.8 A Broader Range of Bioinks

2.9 Ethical Concerns with Bioprinting

2.10 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Three: Bioprinters: Technical and Market Evolution

3.1 The Essence of a Bioprinter

3.2 Extrusion Bioprinters

3.2.1 Examples of Extrusion Bioprinters

3.2.2 The Future of Extrusion-based Bioprinting

3.3 Inkjet Bioprinters

3.3.1 Thermal Inkjet for Bioprinting

3.3.2 Piezoelectric Inkjet for Bioprinting

3.3.3 The Rastrum Bioprinter: An Example of an Inkjet Printer

3.4 Stereolithography (SLA)

3.4.1 The Problem with SLA-based Bioprinting

3.4.2 Manufacturers of SLA Bioprinters

3.5 Other Bioprinting Technologies

3.6 Ten-year Forecasts of Bioprinter Markets by Printer Technology and Printer Type

3.6.1 From Research Bioprinting to Biofabrication: A Forecast

3.7 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Four: Bioinks

4.1 Bioink Introductory

4.1.1 Scaffold-based and Scaffold-free Bioprinting

4.1.2 Hydrogels

4.1.3 Stem Cells and Bioprinting

4.1.4 Spheroids and Organoids

4.1.5 Ceramics and Bioprinting

4.1.6 A Note on Shear Printing

4.2 Types of Bioinks: Functionality

4.2.1 Sacrificial Bioinks

4.2.2 Functional Bioinks

4.2.3 Support Bioinks

4.3 Materials for Bioinks

4.3.1 Agarose

4.3.2 Alginate

4.3.3 Collagen

4.3.4 Gelatin

4.3.5 GelMA

4.3.6 Chitosan

4.3.7 Hyaluronic Acid

4.3.8 dECM

4.3.9 Fibrin

4.3.10 Cellulose

4.3.11 Silk

4.3.12 Extracellular matrix (ECM)-based bioinks

4.3.13 Role of Synthetic Polymers

4.3.14 Smart Bioinks and Bioinks with Advanced Material Additives

4.4 Phasing out Animal Materials

4.5 Bioink Supply Chain and Suppliers

4.6 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Five: Mainstream Bioprinting Applications

5.1 Bioprinting Applications Analysis: Introductory

5.2 Bioprinting and Improved Medical Modeling

5.2.1 Organs-on-a-chip

5.2.2 Disease Modeling

5.3 Bioprinting Skin

5.3.1 Background to Skin Grafting

5.3.2 Bioprinting and Burn Victims

5.3.3 Bioinks for Skin Bioprinting

5.3.4 Cosmetics Testing

5.4 Bone and Cartilage Printing

5.4.1 Materials for Bone and Cartilage Printing

5.5 Organ Printing and Vascular Printing

5.5.1 Competition Between Printed Organs and Living Organs

5.5.2 Bladder Printing

5.5.3 Bioprinting and Breast Implants

5.5.4 Liver Printing

5.5.5 Endocrine System

5.5.6 A Printed Pancreas

5.5.7 Kidney Bioprinting

5.5.8 Lungs

5.5.9 Ears and Noses

5.5.10 Eyes

5.5.11 Hearts and Vasculature

5.5.12 Bioprinting and Neural Tissue

5.6 A Note on Dental Applications of Bioprinting

5.7 Key Points from this Chapter

Chapter Six: New Directions in Bioprinting

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Soft Robotics

6.2.1 Soft Robotics and Printing Using Biological Materials

6.3 Food Printing

6.3.1 Drivers for Food Printing

6.3.2 Food Printers and Food Design

6.3.3 Food Printers Currently Available

6.3.4 Bioprinting Meat

6.3.5 Printing Candies and Chocolates

6.3.6 3D Printing-Themed Restaurants

6.4. Pill Printing

6.4.1 Manufacturing of Pills Using 3D Printing: Advantages and Disadvantages

6.4.2 Structure of a Growing Industry

6.5 A Note on Medical Devices

6.6 Key Points from this Report

Chapter Seven: Profiles of Nine Leading Bioprinting Firms and Their Strategies

7.1 Criteria for Profiling

7.2 3DBio Therapeutics: Full Bioprinting Package for Healthcare Providers

7.3 3D Systems/Systemic Bio: Still Feeling its Way in the Bioprinting Business?

7.4 BICO (Cellink): Bioconvergence Conglomerate

7.5 Cyfuse - Japanese Bioprinting Firm

7.6 EnvisionTEC/Desktop Metal: More Interest in Bioprinting

7.7 FluidForm - Building Ties to Important Companies with Cutting Edge Technology

7.8 Inventia Life Science: Breaking Out from R&D

7.9 Organovo Holdings: More Focus Than Before

7.10 Rokit Healthcare - Korean Bioprinting and Google Cloud

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems/Systemic Bio

3DBio Therapeutics

BICO (Cellink)

Cyfuse

EnvisionTEC/Desktop Metal

FluidForm

Inventia Life Science

Organovo Holdings

Rokit Healthcare





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc99ti

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



